A throwback video of popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performing Fela’s Zombie has gone viral online

Mercy Chinwo performed the popular song on stage during the Nigerian Idol season 2 TV show in 2012

The old video has stirred different reactions from netizens as some of the gospel singer's fans thank God for her salvation

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is trending on Twitter over a throwback video of her performing late Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti’s hit track, ‘Zombie’ on Nigerian Idol’s stage.

Mercy, who was the winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 2 in 2012, was seen in the video being brought on stage in a box.

Mercy Chinwo thrills the audience with Fela's Zombie. Credit: @mercychinwo @felakutiofficial

Source: Instagram

She came out of the box t thrill the audience and judges with her energetic performance.

Femi Kuti, who is Fela’s eldest son, who was one of the judges, was also pleased with her performance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to old video Mercy Chinwo performing Fela’s Zombie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

theomo_:

"Watched that season... she was amazing.. Definitely deserved her wining."

yemife96:

"She also loved wearing two different colors of shoes…..her energy was always ."

hayour_samuel:

"This one no be mercy Chinwo wey I know, you can't tell me nothing else na ."

michaeloritz:

"One of the greatest heist pulled. Mercy entered the “world”, move their money, ran back to her first love and began to belt love songs to her maker."

anubaba:

"That was her past and it's still lit but God came through. our plan vs God's plan."

iamtripleebee:

"Mercy Chinwo is indeed Blessed. It is Femi Kuti's smile for me, seeing Fela's replicated."

Peterbelllo12:

"God was just looking at her and laughing, and saying in his heart “hanty calm down you’er my instrument of destruction and glory. God is good."

kuntakinte565

"cos she sings gospel songs doesn't mean she's an instrument."

justicenuel:

"Omo She nailed it But God’s grace found her."

alatiseoluwase6:

"Thank God the world didn't get her."

Mercy Chinwo advises ladies not to fall for excuses from men

Mercy Chinwo caused a buzz on social media over her Valentine's advice to married women.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star acknowledged the upcoming day to celebrate lovers and told ladies not to accept excuses from their men.

According to Mercy, someone’s husband is about to tell his wife that every day is Valentine’s Day in a bid to avoid giving them something. The music star told women not to fall for the excuse.

Source: Legit.ng