Controversial Nigerian clergyman Odumeje recently stirred mixed reactions online after he spoke about his bad grammar

In the viral video, Odumeje spoke about being an avid speaker of the English language and how fluent he is in it

Odumeje made this claim during one of his Sunday sermons, where he shared with his congregation that he had A1 in English and only speaks bad grammar for a reason

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Renowned Nigerian clergyman and musician Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, better known as Odumeje, has finally revealed why he speaks terrible English grammar.

A video of Odumeje telling his congregation that he is an avid speaker of English and knows how to speak it fluently without errors has gone viral.

Nigerian clergyman Odumeje claims to have an A1 in English despite always speaking lousy grammar. Photo credit: @realprophetodumeje

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Odumeje claimed he has an A1 in speaking English but uses bad grammar to sound sarcastic.

The clergyman gained fame on social media for his bad grammar and his different claims about having spiritual powers used to deal with evil spirits.

Odumeje brags about bad grammar

During the sermon, Odumeje bragged that he uses bad grammar to confuse his enemies.

He noted that evil spirits run away from him when he uses terrible grammar because they don't understand what he is saying, but God does.

Odumeje has gained so much fame because of his bad grammar that he has a song with Flavour. In the song, Odumeje used his spiritual terminologies as the lyrics.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Odumeje's confession

See some of the reactions that trailed Odumeje's viral claim:

@firstladysglamour2023:

"I no blame this man na the congregation I blame."

@ademolaadebayo_:

"Even he has Bsc in EngRIsh."

@dubyfranky:

"The people that clap for him are the real heroes."

@chris_crownn:

"Only if he knew A1 is beginner level for languages."

@frank_keks:

"Jesus Odumeje funny pass A.Y."

@harmonyslides_n_t:

"A1 in Engrish Vibrate on my man of God."

@mcee_a1:

"My man!!!! ODUMEJEtoYourEARS"

@queenofpositivity_:

"He still Kon add more when he dey try justify ee English this man always stress my brain when I watch his video."

@drwaltz1960:

"Odumeje Suppose Own TV Station We Are Tired Of Watching Short Clips. Baba, Dey Reduce BP No Worry."

@emer_ald_._:

"Everybody for that Church de on Colos... nothing u wan tell me."

What Nkechi Blessing said about Odumeje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing Sunday defended Chukwuemeka Odumeje, to the surprise of many.

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that she did not subscribe to rumours of Odumeje being a fake pastor, especially after her experience with him.

“The first time I had an encounter with Odumeje, I was shocked to my bone marrow. The man will tell you everything about your life. He’s not just telling you, he’s giving you the solution," she said.

Source: Legit.ng