Singer Obidiz has finally reacted to the N2 billion lawsuit gospel singer Mercy Chinwo filed against him

The upcoming singer, in a statement, explained the meaning of his song as he claimed it was about a girl he met

Obidiz further wondered why he was being crucified over a song which stirred reactions from netizens

Days after gospel singer Mercy Chinwo threatened to sue him for the illegal use of her face and name in one of his songs, upcoming singer Obidiz has finally responded.

Obidiz, in a statement via his Twitter handle, expressed surprise at Mercy Chinwo's demands while bragging about only singing a song.

Obidiz expresses surprise at Mercy Chinwo's lawsuit.

Source: Instagram

He wrote: “Na song I sing I no kill person."

See his tweet below:

In another tweet on Saturday, April 1, the singer said the line in his song where he mentioned Mercy Chinwo was about a girl he met as he wondered why he was being crucified.

“Mercy Chinwo for church o but for club na Cardi B set” Talks about a girl I met, na she I sing about but una wan crucify me," he stated.

See his tweet below:

In another tweet on Sunday, April 2, Obidiz talked about church girls as he said:

"Most of the girls you see in church this morning you’ll see them in club later in the evening Mercy Chinwo for church but for club na Cardi B”

Netizens react to Obidiz's response

See some of the reactions below:

preshann_:

"This boy no dey hear word ."

mimiwhyte4:

"You no dey hear word abi?."

gowon_joseph3:

"Bro who dey give u mind go still comot from your back.. just dey play."

nkerekuwem:

"Real port harcourt boy nor dey fear ."

pascalintez:

"Your matter don Taya Mercy Chinwo sef."

emeka12060:

"Wen it will happen now we will hear justice fir obidiz, u won’t have sense now abd do what u need to do."

Mercy Chinwo demands N2bn from Obidiz for using her name in secular song

Mercy Chinwo, in a previous report via Legit.ng filed a N2 billion lawsuit on upcoming Afrobeats singer, Obidiz for using her name in his song.

The gospel songstress sued the secular musician for using her name in an offensive way that triggered reactions.

The song, titled Mercy Chinwo, was released on February 10, 2023. Mercy Chinwo demanded that the music be taken down from all streaming platforms.

