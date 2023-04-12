A video of a mother who traveled out of the country with her months-old son has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the mother held the visa alongside his little kid while posing for a final picture before take off

The video also captured the moment the lady eventually reached his destination after spending hours in on air

People travel abroad in search of better living conditions, job opportunities, and education for their children.

Many Nigerians believe that life is better abroad, and they are willing to risk everything to find a better life for themselves and their families.

Lady leaves country with son. Photo credit: @teemarh1523 Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

A mother has documented her final moments in her country before finally departing to another country.

In the viral video, the mother held her son and her two passports indicating that she was moving with her son who is just some months old.

Finding greener pastures

Many people who watched the video wished they could also be able to leave their country to find greener pastures elsewhere.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 10,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video as shared by @teemarh1523 below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@okeowojummy reacted:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

@user86354474114403 said:

"Congratulations dear, this is me before this year ends."

@Barble TIffany said:

"I dont want to know how it will happen but believe Congrat dear Omo na me,my husband and my jojo be this soon by God's grace."

@Vybes_brand commented:

"I tap into your blessings. Congratulations."

@OlaldeSaklratRajl also reacted:

"Congratulations sis pls link me up on how u do d japa things am interested."

@oguntadebukolaadu also said:

"Abeg where una dey see all this money wey una take dey Japa self. abi make l go sell my family house."

@user6644864631760 also said:

"Congratulations am so happy for you and your son."

Source: Legit.ng