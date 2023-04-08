Popular Nollywood handicap actor Jigan Baba Oja seems to have enough of the jibes he is constantly on the end of as he calls out YBNL artist Asake

Jigan's is coming days after Asake dropped his new song 2:30, where he used Jigan and his deformed legs as a lyric

The actor has now taken to the singer's page to call him out for using his deformity in his song and told him to pick a location for them to meet and slug it out as men

Handicapped Nollywood actor and comedian Jigan Baba Oja has stirred reactions online after he took to singer Asake's handle to call him out.

In the call-out, Jigan asks Asake to pick a date and location to meet and have a boxing fight as he intends to settle their beef as men.

Yoruba comic actor Jigan Baba Oja trends online as he calls out Asake for a boxing fight for using his deformed leg in his song.

Source: Instagram

Asake in reaction to the calling out shared and a love and boxing glove emoji, which some have termed as him accepting the challenge from Jigan.

Recall that in Jigan's earlier reaction to the song, he threatened that he would break Asake's leg.

@joli_j__joseph:

"Na embarrassment be this na Jigan no gree u must collect royalty or he collect woto woto."

@rammyfresh__:

"Abeg make egbon Sha dey the video."

@naheem_nah:

"Jigan calm down Na me Asake send make I con beat you."

classic_adejoke_:

"Jigan babaoja this guy just Dey price you anyhow ni."

@kun_bidmuz:

"Dey Play Boss. Asake don price, he even went ahead to post it again."

@blac.kypablo

"Bammi e drop match date."

@apostledecomedian:

"Asake must reshoot that video and jigan go dey boxing ring with asake, egbon karamo too much asake go beat you hands down."

@olarewaju026:

"We go write petition ni ooo."

Jigan Baba Oja boldly shows off his disability, inspires others as he turns 40

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Yoruba actor Jigan BabaOja is marking his 40th birthday in style as he cited himself as a source of inspiration for people with disabilities.

Jigan shared a photo of himself as he stripped to his shorts to boldly show off the disability he has been living with for 40 years.

The actor encouraged people with disabilities not to give up, adding that it is never the end of their journey as they can still achieve a lot.

