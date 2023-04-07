Nigerians are not taking it lightly with fast-rising comic disc jockey DJ YK after his video appealing for mercy during Portable's time in detention

DJ YK, in the viral clip, had pleaded with the Nigerian court to 'tamper mercy with justice', during an interview

The comic has now come out to address the hate comments that followed after his clip went viral, noting that English isn't our father's language and no one is above grammatical blunders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian comic disc jockey DJ YK Mule recently got a taste of his medicine and has not found it funny.

This is coming days after his clip begging the government to 'tamper mercy with justice' in how they handle Portable's case during his time in detention.

Nigerian disc jockey DJ YK reacts to hate speeches directed at him after his video on Portable's case went viral. Photo credit: @djykmule_/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In reaction to the viral clip of him making a grammatical blunder on national TV, YK has now come out to clarify that even though he makes jest of other people's faults, he should be treated differently.

In his defence video, the disc jockey noted that English isn't Nigeria's first language and no one is above grammatical blunders.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch both clips of DJ YK below:

See how Nigerians reacted to DJ YK Mule's public address about his grammatical blunder

@iamnasboi:

"Damage control don cause another damage.The 'H' factor strong gan."

@oluwadolarz:

"He H!owes no one explanation please."

@ayan_nike_:

"Hhi Hhevryone."

@__thedamilare:

"What in the H factor!."

@thiana_peters:

"A French man can speak rubbish and y'all will not find fault in it but our person they speak as e know reach, y'all are dragging him."

@josiehaircollections:

"Help us use am make sound ……I wan see something."

@realadeherself:

"Me I sha like him he dey give us joy."

@mc_futurize:

"Dj Yk he nor go bad say you use this one give us new sound oh, how you see am nah he fit go Top Chart oh guyyy, con temper mercy with justice wow brilliant kids."

@queenbempir:

"English na your mate .With all the practice the English till get comma."

Segun Wire begs DJ YK to plead with Zlatan Ibile to forgive & take him back, videos trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently that Days after a video of Segun Wire's mother begging indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile for forgiveness, another video of the boy popular for his "Mo Fe Cha Che" slang with DJ YK Mule has gone viral on social media.

In the Instagram live video, DJ YK revealed how Segun Wire came to his house asking him to help beg Zlatan for forgiveness and take him back.

DJ YK, in an explanation, said he could only use his platform to help as it was left to Zlatan to forgive or not.

Source: Legit.ng