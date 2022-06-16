Nollywood actor Jigan Baba passed a message to everyone living with disabilities as he marked his 40th birthday

Jigan stripped to his shorts as he boldly showed off his disability, revealing he has been living with it all his life

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to his comment section to shower him with birthday messages

Popular Yoruba actor, Jigan BabaOja is marking his 40th birthday in style as he cited himself as a source of inspiration for people living with disabilities.

Jigan shared a photo of himself as he stripped to his shorts to boldly show off the disability he has been living with for 40 years of his life.

Jigan is celebrating his 40th birthday. Credit: @jiganbabaoja

Source: Instagram

The actor encouraged people living with disabilities not to give up, adding that it is never the end of their journey as they can still achieve a lot.

Sharing photos via his Instagram page, Jigan wrote:

“This is what I have lived with for 40th years of my life ! I m using this post to inspire everyone living with disability that this is never the end of our journey, there is a lot you can achieve no matter who you are! Happy 40th birthday to me ! Get inspired life is beautiful.”

Celebrities, fans pen tribute to Jigan at 40

Actress Yetunde Adekoya accuses Jigan of being a bad influence

Popular Yoruba actress Yewande Adekoya called out her colleague in the industry, Jigan Baba Oja, as she accused him of influencing her husband.

Yewande made this known when Jigan dropped a birthday message on the actress’ Instagram page to celebrate her daughter.

While replying to Jigan’s message, the actress said her colleague was not a good friend as he continued to indulge her husband in his destructive behaviours, which eventually led to the end of their marriage.

