Popular Nigerian actor, Jigan Babaoja, was recently used in the lyrics of YBNL singer, Asake’s new song

In the new track titled 2:30, Asake sang about how just like Jigan, his legs do not touch the ground

Jigan then reacted to the controversial lyrics on his Instagram page with a video where he vowed to deal with the singer

Popular Nigerian actor, Abimbola Kazeem aka Jigan Babaoja, has now reacted after he was used in the lyrics of singer, Asake’s new song.

The YBNL crooner recently released a track titled 2:30 and in some parts of the lyrics, he had likened himself to the Nollywood actor.

According to Asake, just like Jigan, his legs do not touch the ground. It is no news that the Nollywood star suffers from a leg deformity that made one smaller than the other.

Video of actor Jigan reacting to Asake singing about his leg deformity trends. Photos: @jiganbabaoja, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Asake’s controversial song lyrics got to Jigan’s attention, he reacted to it in a video posted on his official Instagram account.

In the clip, the movie star was seen listening to that part of the song and wondering if he was truly the Jigan Asake sang about.

As Jigan tried to process the lyrics he continued to look at his legs in a way that some netizens found amusing.

Taking to the caption of the video, the actor wrote:

“Please advice me ! This boy don price @asakemusic. Tag him to let him be aware that anywhere I see him ! I will break his leg ”

See the video below:

Netizens laugh hard at Jigan’s reaction to Asake singing about his leg deformity

In no time, Jigan’s video went viral on social media and it raised a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

iam_shankorasheed:

“Justice for Jigan.”

motilola:

“@asakemusic o wrong naw…. Oh wa very wrong… se u wan carry Jigan handicap ni? Prove him wrong @jiganbabaoja stand make we measure am..”

narrycollections:

“I don dey expect this since he don drop am, ano seh u no go gree .”

Kore_deeee:

“Been waiting for this .”

oyeyemidesign:

“You guys look alike for face sef.”

iamyetundebakare:

“Double wahala @asakemusic you’ll be needing a very good lawyer .”

anuoluwapoayomi7:

“See finish .”

Santi_junior111:

“Everything in this video is funny .”

Elqueens_studios:

“it’s d checking of d leg for me.”

Abiodun_00009:

“Wahala Wahala ”

Source: Legit.ng