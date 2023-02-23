Actor Abimbola Kazeem popularly known as Jigan, shared a hilarious encounter with his daughter

The actor's daughter seems oblivious to the fact that one of his legs is broken as she informed him of her school's inter-house sports

Jigan in his post begged his daughter not to disgrace him, or worse break the second leg

Inter-house sports competitions are not only fun for students, even their parents have a field day running and doing other activities.

Abimbola Kazeem, aka Jigan, took to social media with a post lamenting about how his daughter Rihanna tried to disgrace him.

Nigerians react as Jigan about daughter's inter-house sports Photo credit: @jiganbaboja

Source: Instagram

The girl doesn't seem to know that one of the actor's legs is broken and kept bugging him about her school's inter-house sports competition.

According to Jigan, not only did his daughter want him to attend, she also wanted him to run.

He wrote:

"Run ke ! All those videos of me running na skit ooooo ! Don’t let me break the second leg in public ! "

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jigan's post

damilola_a_:

"I love how he turned it to humor, Rihanna please leave your daddy o"

foodie_that_cooks:

"Wetin make we tell her? She no get eyes? "

ogunsjummy0116:

"With God by your side,there is nothing impossible for you to do."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Every father is his daughter’s hero even if na mosquito e be! All you men absent in your kids life, you don’t know the damage you are doing to them "

alake.olalekan:

"U can do it bro,go for it "

adewunmi_shadiat:

"Oga go run jare make we see "

adorable_barbiiee:

"no harm in trying daddy please do it for her."

sauceprince1:

"I just love this man, if everyone thinks and acts like him, nothing & Nothing can break you."

an_na_bella11:

"E fit be say na miracle wan take place for your life oGod wan use your daughter….remember say Miracle no Dey tier Jesusyou better go run that runmake sure say na relay race o"

