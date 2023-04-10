Omah Lay, just like Burna Boy, received a bra from an over-enthusiastic female fan, and he decided to wear it

In a viral clip sighted online, the singer was seen jumping energetically on stage as he performed his hit single Soso

The huge crowd played their part as they also sang along with their phones whipped out their phones to capture the moment

Nigerian singer Omah Lay during a performance on stage, decided to appear differently on stage.

The singer jumped around energetically, singing his hit song Soso in a purple bra, a gift probably from an over-enthusiastic female fan.

Omah Lay performs with bra on stage Photo credit: @omah_lay/@RealStarboyVal

Source: Instagram

The huge crowd matched Omah Lay's energy as they sang along and danced, with most of them holding up their phones in the air to capture the moment.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to the video

fabrics_creations:

"This guy is going through a lot o… codedly."

_empress.o:

"I just hope it’s not what I’m thinking, we can’t lose another soldier."

vicky_banks_world:

"Y’all should chill, he was just trying to spice up de show ❤️"

de_vibezz:

"A fan threw the bra and he actually thought of the best way to carry his fan along cuz he felt the fan getting tired already nothin like ment it’s Art ……..MUSIC IS SPIRIT Don’t joke with it."

pompeyenny:

"All this boys be doing the best this days, God bless Nigeria across the globe ❤️"

kingmozex:

"Only if y’all knew what it really means."

hybreedking:

"Make una help this talented boy na pleasehe’s loosing it gradually oo."

omalichawa__':

"Our teenage crush don dey kolo small small."

johnson_nsumoh1:

"Na Soso give am her bra "

calbrynawty:

"So so song is so inspiring you can do anything "

therealsmallzz:

"Soso no fit take pain away, E kukuma give am bra to pack the pain."

Oyinbo crowd go gaga as Omah Lay performs Soso

Nigeran singer Omah Lay performed in Germany, and it was an exciting experience not just for his fans but for him as well.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on stage dancing and jumping around as his fans warmed up to singing his song Soso.

Shortly after, the huge crowd went wild as they surprisingly sang the song word for word while jumping around.

Source: Legit.ng