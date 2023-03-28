Gospel music stars Mercy Chinwo and Minister GUC have left their fans and supporters wondering if all is well between them

This comes after the popular musicians unfollowed each other’s accounts on photo-sharing app, Instagram

Many have since taken to social media with mixed reactions following the recent move by the ministers of God

It appears all is not well between popular Nigerian gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo and Minister GUC.

Just recently, social media observers noticed that the ministers of God have both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Gospel singers Mercy Chinwo, Minister GUC unfollow each other on IG. Photo: @mercychinwo/@ministerguc

Source: Instagram

A search for Chinwo’s account in the list of those her male colleague follows returns void and vice versa.

According to unconfirmed reports, the male and female gospel stars allegedly got into a fight and ultimately went their separate ways.

Check out a screenshot as seen online below:

Social media users react

okm_herbal said:

"They are humans. Being a gospel musicians doesn't mean they can't have misunderstanding. It just shouldn't linger on for too long."

mizattah said:

"E dey happen for dis kin place too?"

ayetigbo said:

"Some are saying GUC should rest? Lol… Eventually, he’ll get over it but as long as we don’t know the back story… He has a right to speak his mind. Everyone is accountable and if you’ve been kind to people, it is not too much to expect the same kindness from them. People will just stay judging like you’re not a human being with feelings. Jesus will continue to take care of each and everyone of us o."

kha_tee said:

"Drop a gospel diss track, theme: the lord loves me more than you."

accessories_by_nene said:

"The earlier we all realize that when we do good we should do it without expecting anything in return , the better for everyone of us."

chiiblez said:

"I don't understand Mercy again since she got married, she has been falling out with her fellow gospel singers, from having issues with Chidimma Ekile and now Minister GUC, I hope her hubby is not interfering in her career."

Source: Legit.ng