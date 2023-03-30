Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo is set to take singer Obidiz to court for using her name in his secular song

The talented songstress fined him the sum of two billion naira and asked him to take the song down from all streaming platforms

From the letter written by Mercy Chinwo’s lawyer, Obidiz was asked to meet up with four demands

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has filed a 2 billion naira lawsuit on upcoming Afrobeats singer, Obidiz for using her name in his song.

The talented gospel songstress sued the circular musician for using her name in an offensive way that has triggered reactions.

The song, titled Mercy Chinwo, was released on February 10, 2023. Mercy Chinwo demanded that the music be taken down from all streaming platforms.

The letter, dated March 23, 2023, carried the heading,

"DEROGATORY AND DEFAMATORY USE OF THE NAME AND IMAGE OF MINISTER MERCY CHINWO IN A SECULAR MUSIC AUDIO AND VIDEO: NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST."

And the gospel singer’s lawyer demanded four things from the upcoming act.

Nigerians react to Mercy Chinwo’s demands

staniky_lotti:

"This news just blow the song see grace."

officialdouble_d_:

"Lol auntie take it easy o una too dey serious ahhhhhhhhhh."

esha2_:

"Does she have the patent for the name? Like is there no other person alive using the name? Wahala wahala WAHALA ! A laughable case. He could also re sue her for suing him unjustly."

bmtogb4ig:

"This doesn’t warrant any sort of lawsuit tbf “ mercychinwo for church but for club na cardi B” this lyrics is only referring to girls who act holy in church and are something else outside the church. If anybody needs to file for a lawsuit it should be cardi B as she is the one portrayed as the bad lady in the song.‍♂️‍♂️"

