Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola's mum Lady Doja recently turned 91, and he celebrated her on social media

In the post sighted o his page, the businessman was seen affectionately kissing Lady Doja on the lips

The photo has since gone viral, and netizens have expressed different opinions about the display

Femi Otedola has got people asking if it's right to kiss one's aged mum on the lips as a display of affection.

The billionaire businessman shared a photo of his mum on her 91st birthday as he celebrated her on social media.

Femi Otedola celebrates mum at 91 Photo credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Otedola affectionately held and kissed his aged mum lightly on the lips.

He captioned the photo:

"Happy 91st Birthday to my Sweet Mother I love you Lady Doja …F.Ote."

See the post below:

Reactions to Femi Otedola's post

amagold_officiall:

"A kiss on the lips ??"

mopaomokonzigeorgewilliam:

"The kiss on d lips no follow at all. There are other ways of showing ur love for ur parents."

ozee_cole:

"See where him mama dey live ..but na wa o."

tonyoelumelu's profile picture:

"Sweet mother."

naomi:

"Tons of blessings Lady Doja ❤️"

paddyman81:

"This pics is terrible kissing your mom on lips no not on the cheek? Pls remove this . This is not how to show love to your mom . The pics is so disturbing sorry."

jeromemuma:

"I love how simple her house is."

loluoshipitan:

"But if it was a poor nobody that did a mouth-to-mouth with his mother, we all will not hear the end of it ooo."

yinka22k:

"Something is wrong with that picture."

crossda_boss:

"A sweet boy will always be a sweet boy for life . Look at big man kissing his mum. Mummy’s boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ more life to her."

shailaraveendran:

"Lovely ! I miss My Mum ❤️"

iroballz:

"If I no kiss my mama tomorrow, make I bend, Happy birthday mama!"

xmond_dessy:

"Poor People always bark and rant stupid words ….this picture is the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today ..and it’s a blessing to @femiotedola to Kiss mum…He will Live long with more blessing….May God bless you daddy."

chefandsteward:

"I kissed my grandma on her lips the last time I saw her. I was a grown married woman in my thirties. I have a picture and I adore it because it is the purest human love. Tainted eyes see innocent things as tainted. I will still kiss my own mama on her lips. It’s a totally different kind of kiss."

ambassador_dan:

"How many people on this comment section will reach 90yrs??? Just asking anyway."

