Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is counting down to spending his birthday on Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht

The businessman and his family are already aboard the yacht, and they are having a lovely time before his big day

Otedola shared photos of his wife Nana, DJ Cuppy and her siblings as well as Temi's fiancé, singer Mr Eazi

Nigerian billionaire oil mogul Femi Otedola is set to make history with his 60th birthday party on November 4.

He already set the internet on fire by reportedly splurging over N2.2bn to rent Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that will sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Femi Otedola counts down to 60th birthday Photo credit: @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Counting down to his big celebration, Otedola took to his Instagram page with a post of several photos showing off moments with his family.

DJ Cuppy, Temi and her fiancé Mr Eazi, Tolani and their brother Fewa were all sighted on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Otedola's beautiful wife Nana was also sighted by the table as the entire family dined and wined.

The businessman also used the opportunity to show off views and the interior of the yacht he spent billions on.

See the post below:

"Welcome Aboard the Christina! Are you ready for #FO60 …F.Ote"

Nigerians react to the post

klalaphotography:

"AGE GRACEFULLY SIR @femiotedola."

femiakeusola:

"Ha God Abeg in the name of God ‍♂️"

mc_akinola:

"People will say money is not everything. We know, but poverty too is not everything. Money is good abeg."

peterowoloko:

"Mr.Eazi go fit sing again so?"

raymilliuniverse_:

"Tell yourself I’ll never be poor. But remember you need to work smart."

hussaini_john_fashanu:

"May thunder fire poverty. Money is good ️. Happy birthday my mentor himself ❤️"

Nigerians call Mr Eazi the luckiest boyfriend

Mr Eazi trended on Twitter, and this came as no surprise, seeing as the reason was his father-in-law-to-be, Femi Otedola.

The singer, who is now part of the Otedola family, was seen in a video on the N2.2bn yacht the businessman rented out for his 60th birthday.

From indications, Eazi will sail with the family and the entire crew for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Source: Legit.ng