Nigerian singer Davido lost his son Ifeanyi in October 2022, a huge reason he went on the long break that birthed his album

The video of a toddler who shares a striking resemblance with the late singer's son has stirred reactions

Different photos of the boy compiled in a video have got netizens wondering if the late Ifeanyi reincarnated

Netizens had cause to actively remember Davido's late 3-year-old Ifeanyi, who passed away in October 2022.

In a post sighted online, Nigerian could not believe that another toddler, unrelated to the singer, would look like his late son that much.

Netizens react to video of boy that looks like Davido's Ifeanyi Photo credit: @davido/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In the video shared, it looked like people on TikTok were also shocked about the resemblance and asked the boy's mother to share more photos of the boy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

pretty_ada01:

"Ahhhh he looks so much like Ifeanyi"

the_real_tobe_official:

"Ahhhh, Davido will surely love this child if he sees this video because What? So we’re all really two in this world "

jskvibes:

"Y’all asking the wrong question, who is the father of this King? "

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"AHn AHn abi my eye Dey pain me"

__bhusayorr:

"How can they look so much alike GOD is great "

meratelivinglarge:

"What God can not do doesn’t exist. Abeg may Davido adopt am."

itisbobby:

"Reincarnation?"

u_found_jasmine1:

"Hmmmmmm,, dem really say human being Dey two for this life."

vivianlam_glamour:

"Make davido no see this post oo. He is ifeanyi’s photocopy no cap. both his smiles and activeness ‍♀️"

abjluxuryhub:

"Omg If Davido Should See This Boy... The Kind Love he Go Show am "

queen_amarachiigwe1:

"Wow ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so much resemblance. God's protection on you son, David and Chioma God will bless you guys with plenty children that will live longer than you both ❤️ you guys will never bury any of your children again amen "

Davido tells fans to deliver their units

Nigerian singer Davido decided to go Independent National Electoral Commission INEC-election style, with fans streaming his new album Timeless.

The singer, in a post on Twitter, asked fans around the world to deliver their unit, translating to each person delivering their country or region.

Netizens indulged the DMW boss by replying and quoting his tweet with hilarious comments.

