Nigerian singer Davido made fans very happy on social media when he casually revealed he is now married to Chioma

Several blogs carried the news with photos and videos of Chef Chi, as she is fondly called, and netizens have gushed over her

While some people anticipate Chioma's return to social media, others predict she won't come back, and some fans are very sure she is already pregnant

In an interview with media personality Kie Kie, Davido revealed that he is now married to his lover, Chioma.

The news went viral on social media, with blogs sharing photos and videos of the couple with congratulatory messages from fans.

In a post with Chioma's video sighted online, fans expressed hopes that she will also return to social media soon.

See the post below:

Reactions to Chioma's video

pinky_prexzy:

"Chioma that is kinda of shy...infact this is more like an opportunity not to come online sef.."

oluwafunmike97:

"When aunty chioma born she will be back online you guys should calm down."

gideonalabi_:

"Person wey don get belle."

zinnycharms:

"She's never coming to SM not any time soon."

ekpoba04:

"My oga wife."

gift__ray:

"Oga wife."

lizzysbeauty_empire.ng:

"She don marry make una no expect am at all."

thecla_dzebla:

"She will be back in a different way❤️❤️❤️"

biggest_sheyman:

"My oga woman "

omolara6861:

"Congratulations ❤️"

esty_chinaemerem:

"She won’t , make she hide things are happening for her betterment."

__symplychi:

"Our wife"

topshot0312:

"Chai I really miss my girl❤️"

tomisintoy:

"Be like nah only me no dy wait for anybody make he come back sha. If aos tire ham she go comot"

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of Davido happily grooving

A video of Nigerian singer Davido gave fans yet another round of joy as they anticipate his Timeless album on March 31.

On his Instagram page, the singer's best friend and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of Davido having a good time.

With a huge smile, Davido sang along to the song playing as Chiefpriest, also singing behind the camera, captured the moment.

While some netizens gushed over the singer, others expressed their anticipation for his Timeless album.

