In the spirit of Ramadan, controversial singer Naira Marley has extended kindness to his neighbours

A video of the singer outside his house, giving people money from a bundle in his hands, has sparked reactions

While some people commended the singer for his generosity, others asked for his address so they can benefit from the free money

According to the teachings of Islam during Ramadan, Naira Marley has shown the people around him kindness.

During a live session on Instagram, the singer stood outside his home with his people with a bundle of money in his hands.

Naira Marley stirs reactions with kindness during Ramadan Photo credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

A long line of young men stood before Naira Marley as he handed them naira notes after counting.

Each beneficiary expressed gratitude to the singer; some even went as far as hailing him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

lilmighty_xdf:

"Give us address abeg mk I go stand there tomorrow."

o_bayonle0_:

"Make una Dey drop address as u Dey drop update nah"

_peace_lite_:

"He stood up for almost 2hours sharing money God bless him."

iamdanekeh:

"God bless him for doing Good ❤️"

0la_lekan:

"Giving back to community"

adebarataiwo:

"Masha Allah may God accept the act of Ibadah "

samtrazeofficial:

"He don cashout from apc na "

nimmak100:

"They are also coordinated "

nimmak100:

"My own is just this Marlian they are shouting "

juicehopefk:

"I really love that, may God continue to bless him ☪️"

blq_ace:

"Tha queue no go finish "

malatomal:

"If you won help , help without putting on the camera "

iamrichbrave:

"I love how he coordinated the line, if you want it, stand just as everyone did, big or small… Naira you do all, your fasting won’t be in vain ❤️❤️ Bigger you 2023."

Source: Legit.ng