Nigerians are relieved that Davido is finally back on social media, and his album will drop on March 31

The singer's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest shared a feel-good video of the singer, and fans are pleased with it

While some netizens gushed over the singer, others expressed their anticipation for his Timeless album

A video of Nigerian singer Davido has given fans yet another round of joy as they anticipate his Timeless album on March 31.

On his Instagram page, the singer's bestie and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared a video of Davido having a good time.

Davido's bestie shared a new video of him Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

With a huge smile, Davido sang along to the song playing as his bestie, also singing behind the camera, captured the moment.

Chiefpriest captioned the video:

"TimeLess, He is coming in glory."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

donwilly01_:

"DAVIDO IS BACK...with disturbing the internet....Love you so much Davido but where Portable self ????"

teytey_kaluba:

"Men day align with men via happiness and joy Maka kf."

ijcutiekayy:

"Good people with good spirit."

rickmayore_:

"This video dey literally give me so much#Timless y’all go check my story."

happyboyusa1:

"That smile always on his face."

iamkatop:

"Davido we waiting patiently ❤️"

balo_ng:

"I love Davido and that's it. I don't care what anybody has to say ♥️"

waitaminute_bebe:

"Waiting patiently and sipping my margarita and dancing and jamming TIMELESS…OBO worldwide."

officialworship:

"OBO we missed you. We love you. Come back home. We have waited enough abeg."

afroboii_officiql:

"Best friends."

mukomelizabeth5:

"I don’t know about u all but to me there’s no social media without @davido my favorite all time anytime can’t wait for 31 my ch love from Cameroon."

Blaqbonez allegedly drags Davido for picking March 31 for his album

Nigerian singer Blaqbonez was thrown into a dilemma following Davido's return to social media.

The DMW boss had announced that he would drop his album Timeless on March 31, and Blaqbonez expressed his displeasure.

In their chat sighted online, Davido assured his colleague that he would not be affected because they both have their audiences.

Blaqbonez, in his reply, lamented that the last time he wanted to drop a song, Asake dropped his music the same day.

