Popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola, recently took to social media to cry out about the high rate of disrespectful youths

According to her, it is a pandemic that people are not taking note of, with the way youths insult elders on social media

Media personality, Yeni Kuti, reacted by recounting how the actress was very rude to her many years ago and noted that karma is a leveller

Nigerian media personality, Yeni Kuti, recently shared her thoughts after actress, Foluke Daramola, called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values with how they disrespect elders.

According to her, it is a pandemic that people are not taking note of. She said it will soon get to a point where youths will start to physically attack their parents and have no regard for them all in the bid for modernisation.

Yeni Kuti reacts to Foluke Daramola calling out disrespectful youths. Photos: @tvcnewsng, @folukedaramolasalako

Source: Instagram

She added that in a few years to come, the issue will become a crisis. She also wondered about the kind of children these disrespectful youths would raise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her video below:

Yeni Kuti shares how Foluke Daramola was rude to her many years ago

After the actress’ video went viral on social media, media personality, Yeni Kuti, shared her experience with her on The View show.

According to her, even though she has no issues with Daramola now and even talks to her, she cannot help but remember how the movie star insulted her many years ago.

She added that she even went on Google to check the actress’ age now and discovered that she is 45 while she is 62.

Yeni Kuti explained that the enmity she got from the actress at the time was too much before adding that she is now demanding respect from youths. According to her, karma is a leveller.

She said:

“Foluke Daramola, I like her, I talk to her, but I remember when she insulted me. Because I just Googled her now, she’s 45, I’m 62. We did a job, Animashaun called me to do a job, Girls Night Out that time, this was like maybe 30, 20, years ago and I was only doing what they asked me to do, I didn’t take money for the job, but the enmity I got from her was terrible. So I’m wondering if she remembers, I remember because it was done to me. Because now she’s demanding respect, you reap what you sow. Karma is a leveller.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Yeni Kuti recounts how Foluke Daramola insulted her years ago

Read what some social media users had to say about it:

temilolasobola:

“So in other words, what goes around comes around.”

uloodenigbo:

“I'm not one you can force respect on… I rather respect a child that behaves their self than respect an adult that can’t respect themselves..”

tsg_world:

“I talk am yesterday. Celebrity are not the right people to take advice from.”

mheenarh_:

“Most people can’t take what they do to others.”

Samvail__:

“Lol, you don’t respect your elders then but you want people to respect you. We will always reap what we sow!”

olumidegreen:

“Is Yeni making me understand that she has never forgiven her since then and is encouraging the cycle to continue. The rate at which youths of today abuse and troll elders is beyond comprehension. I don’t know the context at which she’s talking but this is wrong coming out from the mouth of media practitioner like Yeni.”

adelakuntufayl:

“We must begin to emphasize that respect begets respect and you don’t have to ask for it before you get it from the younger generation. You earn respect and you don’t have to ask for it. Some elderly ones who have no respect for kids or their peers are the first to talk about respect!”

Whitemoney apologises to Doyin, other women for disrespecting them

Big Brother Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has now apologised on social media over the drama with his junior colleague, Doyin and actress Victoria Inyama, concerning women.

Recall that everything started when Whitemoney claimed no woman is out of a man’s league as long as he has money. Doyin disagreed with his take, and Victoria Inyama took things a step further by insulting his mother.

In a new development, Whitemoney has now taken to his page to tender a heartfelt apology to Doyin, Victoria Inyama and every other woman who was offended by his statements.

Source: Legit.ng