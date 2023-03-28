Popular Nigerian preacher and socialite, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, is in the news again over his generosity

The preacher recently gifted actress Eniola Badmus a brand new Hermes Birkin bag to reward her for putting up a good fight on social media

The video of Pastor Tobi and the movie star caused a buzz as netizens asked questions about the expensive gift

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is the latest celebrity to be gifted generously by controversial preacher, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of the moment Pastor Tobi gifted her a Hermes Birkin bag.

In the video, the preacher noted that the expensive fashion item was her reward for putting up a good fight on social media.

Fans react to video of Pastor Tobi gifting Eniola Badmus a Birkin bag. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Recall that Eniola was subjected to social media trolling over her support for the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After being presented with the package, the actress opened it up and gushed over the Hermes bag. According to her, it is her first Birkin, and it came in her favourite colour too.

In the video, Eniola was also heard appreciating Pastor Tobi for how he continues to spoil her.

In her caption, she continued to shower praises on the preacher. She wrote:

“Over the weekend with @tobiadegboyega_ and am so grateful for this huge gift @hermes BAG which goes a long way in my heart,thank you for believing in me and what I stand for

"If you know me too well, you will agree that I am not the one that bows to societal pressure or restriction on who I am or what I believe in. I have also stood against anything that stands against me as a woman, in fact when you say it is not possible I will hit it harder because i know can.

"Oya time to unleash my Hermes bag…………. Our PASTOR no Dey collect @tobiadegboyega_ Dey give us.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Pastor Tobi gifts Eniola Badmus her first Birkin bag

The clip soon went viral on social media and raised mixed comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

simplymush:

“Before most people joined BAT train, you have been there, before the battle became tough, you have been there… even when we were short sighted and unsure, your faith and support never wavered. BAT having you in his corner is a privilege because you are hardworking and stubborn as a bull on behalf of the batifieds, we say thank you .”

versatile_anthony:

“The way to be successful in this life is to be yourself and do you!!”

afterdot12:

“@fire001_ come see pastor wey dey give ...... But una pastor will be asking u to bring tithe to them.”

classic_praise:

“Why is PT always gifting bags? But the bag is bagging shaa.”

king.mufassa:

“My favorite end time pastor.”

__petiteamaka_:

“Na so so Hermes bag em Dey buy for them?? Who tell you say women problem end for Hermes bag… why not gift them properties like land or even a car better still … since you wan show off … rubbish fight and winnings!”

chubby_baebi:

“Bombastic side eye.”

_ekundharyor:

“She deserve am cuz dem really show her shege untop this one too she go still collect .”

