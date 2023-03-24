A married couple, Tehmeena and Bryant, agreed to introduce a third person into their marriage

This happened after Tehmeena found out that her husband, Bryant, had not been faithful to her for the past five years

The concerned wife then came up with the idea of bringing in another lady, Kyrah, whom they met on Instagram

A lady, Tehmeena and her husband, Bryant, had been living together for over five years when she discovered that her husband was cheating.

After thinking about the situation, Tehmeena introduced another woman into the relationship to save her marriage.

She sold the idea to her husband, and they both launched a search on Instagram till they found a lady who looked like Tehmeena.

The 29-year-old new girl, Kyrah, flew in from Australia and expressed happiness about the arrangement.

However, she wished the couple could move into a larger house since she'll be moving in permanently. She added that she never imagined being in a polyamory relationship.

Tehmeena said:

"In the past, Bryant hasn't been faithful, and I feel that if you are with a man, you should do anything required to make that work."

The journey wasn't easy at the outset

Tehmeena said it took a while for her to accept that another woman would be in the family.

On her sexuality, Tehmeena added that her relationship with Bryant opened her eyes to see that she could swing both ways.

"When we started looking for a third partner, the best place to look was Bryant's Facebook because he just adds girls and girls and girls," she recalled on YouTube channel Love Don't Judge.

According to her:

"I didn't understand it but now I do. Because now when he adds girls, I'm like, 'Oh, I like that one!'

"The very first time she spoke to Kyrah, there was no doubt in my mind that she was what we needed in this relationship."

"I was looking for a woman that looked like me because Bryant likes that. It's definitely made us stronger, we're best friends. This is the missing link that I was trying to figure out."

"I am not gonna lie, 150 percent, I did feel insecure when we started looking for a third. One of the reasons I wanted to be in a polyamorous relationship was I knew that it would also keep the attention of Bryant here.

"In the past Bryant hasn't been faithful and I feel like, if you are with a man you should do whatever is required to make that work.

"I want him for the rest of my life. Whatever he wants, whatever makes him happy, I will give it to him."

