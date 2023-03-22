A young Nigerian student who energetically prayed on a school's assembly ground in front of her mates has been found

A Nigerian man has promised to adopt the kid and take care of everything concerning her education

Many Nigerians who reacted to the good development said hers is a perfect example of the blessing of good parenting

A young girl prayed passionately on her school's assembly ground days ago as she led her schoolmates in a session.

Her video went viral, with people praising her parents for raising her well. A Nigerian comedian, Woli Arole, reshared the clip on his Instagram, saying he is looking for the said student to help her.

Woli Arole also wants to sponsor the kid's education.

Smart Nigerian student gets rewards

On Tuesday, March 21, Tunde Ednut shared a photo of the girl with her mother, saying that she has been found and the comedian wants to both adopt and sponsor her education.

In Tunde's post, they were screenshots of chats between him and the person who was able to track the kid. He also added the video of the girl.

See the post below:

As of the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 56,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

derickrose28 said:

"God exists cos he heard her prayer. I’ll flourish, my business will flourish."

charah.xx said:

"Upon all the special number weh I sing when I dey children church, nobody video me."

sauceprince1 said:

"Her mom raised her well. Train your child, when he or she grows, she/he will never depart from it. God bless the mother, for good parenting. The father too for his nutritious “sp£rm”. That formed this girl."

temilolasobola said:

"I am happy for her. Only a fool will say there is no God."

Kids who danced in ghetto succeeded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of young kids who made it right out of the ghetto through dance achieved a big part of their dream.

In a video shared on their verified Instagram page, they revealed that they travelled to France to witness Paris Saint-Germain F.C (PSG)'s match against Reims.

The kids were so happy when they met with French footballer Mbappe and he posed with them for a photo.

