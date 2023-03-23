US music star Chance The Rapper has caught the attention of Nigerians on social media after he was spotted in a funny video

Apparently, the rapper is a judge on music talent show, The Voice, and he bragged about knowing Nigeria’s Tems during a contestant’s audition

The lady eventually chose to join the rapper’s team, and Nigerians on social media had different things to say

Nigerian singer Tems has given her fans and supporters yet another bragging right as it concerns her connections in the international music community.

Just recently, a video showing the moment US music star, Chance The Rapper, ‘famzed’ the Free Me hitmaker surfaced on social media.

Chance The Rapper brags about Tems. Photo: @chancetherapper/@mariah_kalia/@temssource

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Chance is a judge on an ongoing season of music talent show, The Voice, and he couldn’t resist bragging about his affiliation with Tems when a vocal talent auditioned.

"I know Tems personally,” the rapper proudly said as he tried to get the young lady to join his team instead of the other judges.

Interestingly, Chance’s little gimmick worked in his favour as the contestant decided to pitch her tent in his camp.

Watch the viral audition clip below:

Nigerians react online

tonia.gram_ said:

"Big Tems. My Machalina."

richiemond_ said:

"Oil dey this TEMS head."

fredycj said:

"These judges Dey give me joy. They are so encouraging, playful and nice."

keisha42202 said:

"Is ok We know her better than you guys please."

killapapi5351 said:

"And some of una go de use Arya star take de compare with tems what a disrespect!"

foloflowpr said:

"Love the energy and Tems creating a new path for female act in Africa on the global stage."

