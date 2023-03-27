The two Nigerian Afro-pop singers brought some flattering sibling love moments to the timeline

In the video making the rounds online, Teni was all smiles as she carefully listed the qualities she loves so much about her sister

The Billionaire crooner mentioned some charming things about her elder sister but went on to emphasise how crazy she was, which caught the attention of many

Popular Nigerian Afropop sisters Teniola Apata and Niniola Apata brought some admiring sibling love to the timeline.

In a viral video, the two sisters were having a lively, profound discussion, and the younger one, Teni, was asked to describe the things she loves about Niniola.

Pictures of Singer Teni and Niniola Credit: @offcialniniola

Source: Instagram

Teni went on to say that her sister was a crazy fellow who was very talented and beautiful in all she did.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians gush over the video

mz__seunfunmi:

"This siblingship is shipping.❤️"

blings_by_mo:

"Beautiful but I’m finer than her."

frankylexis:

"Wow!... See how beautiful and young she looks, gosh!... Money is good ooooo.. Love her looks."

_realgerald:

"Awww make una give us hit abegi."

Singer Niniola speaks on sister’s passion for music

Afro-pop sensation Niniola was one of the major influences in her sister Teniola’s musical career. The Maradona crooner narrated their early years and how she always encouraged her younger ones, including Teni, to sing.

Niniola’s revelation about Teni’s interest and growth in the industry was met with admiration from netizens.

Nigerian singer and songwriter Niniola took her fans and music lovers back to 2013 when she auditioned for the country’s X Factor show.

The music star blew the minds of her judges with her rendition of Celine Dion’s steamy love song, Love You More.

The old video of Niniola at the music show gathered reactions from her fans and music lovers, who praised her passion and talent.

"Stupid industry, you think I'm fake": " Cynthia Morgan replies troll, heavily drags Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay

An upcoming artist, Kussman, took Cynthia Morgan out of her shelves as he seriously dragged her for having 0 hit songs in 8 years and claimed they are on the same level.

He made the declaration when he stated that Cynthia had ignored him when she was popping.

The actress took to her Instagram story channel to reply Kussman and noted that she had suffered the same fate from popular trending artists.

Source: Legit.ng