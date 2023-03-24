Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has met yet another international music star weeks after hanging out with Saweetie

This time around, the Water and Garri crooner was spotted in the company of American singer SZA

A video making the rounds online captured the ladies sharing a warm sisterly hug before chatting for a little bit

Singer Tiwa Savage seems to be working hard towards her next body of work as suggested by some of her recent meet-ups in the international music community.

Just a few weeks after the singer was sighted with Saweetie, a new video captured Tiwa Savage in the company of American music diva, SZA.

The video captured the ladies locked in a tight sisterly embrace before they released each other and proceeded to chat for a while.

Apparently, the Water and Garri crooner had gotten backstage access while attending SZA's show.

Some other crew members were spotted in the background watching the ladies fan-girl each other.

Watch the clip below:

A different clip captured the moment SZA equally hung out with rapper Tyga and Canadian music star Avril Lavigne.

Watch below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage, SZA's meet-up

pe_ace4390 said:

"They already have a song together coming up on her water and garri 2 project."

adeywealthofficial said:

"Let’s beg her to realize their singles next @tiwasavage please now."

pe_ace4390 said:

"Heyyy SZA's behind is now bigger than Nicki's own ooo ."

timelineofagemini said:

"It is most pretence on their part. Women na them hate theirselves pass."

Tiwa Savage shares video of Wizkid vibing to her song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage recently released a new song Stamina, and her colleagues have been showing her love by promoting it.

Tiwa shared a video of Wizkid, who is currently in Lagos, dancing to and singing the song as it played in the studio.

The singer's video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some people saying she misses Wizkid.

One internet observer wrote:

"Mama no call him name for song everybody Dey shout say 'they’re not in good terms' the internet show you what they want y’all to see."

