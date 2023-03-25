Nigerian singer Fireboy had a fantastic time with his Caucasian fans in Poland as he kicked off his Fireboy Playboy Tour 2023

The Afrobeats rising star got many talking with the manner in which he performed his songs

Different clips from the event held in the early hours of March 23 have continued to make the rounds online

Afrobeats to the World is a movement that will continue to emerge as our artists continue to entertain their fans in different parts of the continent.

The Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) prodigy was in Poland for his Fireboy Playboy Tour 2023.

YBNL star Fireboy performs in Poland Credit: @fireboydml, @adesopeshopsydoo

Videos from the event held in the early hours of March 25 have continued to circulate online.

Fireboy performed some of the fantastic songs in his repertoire, such as Tattoo, Vibration, Look Into my Eyes, and more.

The singer’s stage attitude held down his Caucasian fans as they all screamed at the top of their lungs while singing along to his lyrics.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to Fireboy’s performance

sinner.tunes:

"You bad my bro."

malexprintz445:

"I don’t know why I’m obsessed with this guy I love him so much.❤️❤️"

king_malay55:

"Champion damola Ogo. ❤️❤️❤️"

___danielregha.__:

"Wow Dml."

Asake keeps his distance as Tiwa Savage joins him on stage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Tiwa Savage made a surprise appearance on stage during the second leg of Asake’s Flytime show in Lagos.

The music stars performed their hit collabo, Loaded, as members of the audience joined them to enjoy the moment.

However, some internet observers argued that the music stars do not have any stage chemistry with some wondering why Asake didn’t get too close to the singer.

Olamide recounts how senior musician accused him of stealing his money

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, recently shared his most embarrassing experience when he was still new in the music industry.

The YBNL boss noted that the incident, which left him very angry and embarrassed, happened when he was still an upcoming musician under ID Cabasa.

Olamide explained that a senior artiste had come to record a song at the studio and needed something to eat, so they decided to send him to buy food as the youngest around.

However, upon Olamide’s return to the studio, the senior artiste accused him of keeping his change and trying to steal from him. Baddoo added that he got so angry, but a look from ID Cabasa calmed him down.

Source: Legit.ng