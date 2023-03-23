Rihanna's fans couldn't keep calm after having a sweet encounter with the star in a grocery store

Videos circulating on social media show the bare-faced Diamonds singer with her hair in a ponytail and wearing sunglasses

The star's fans have shared mixed reactions to the video, with some saying people need to respect celebrities' privacy

Imagine going to the grocery store to buy a few household items and you bump into Rihanna.

Rihanna’s fan share videos after meeting the star in a grocery store. Image: Getty Images.

Some lucky fans had the best day of their lives when they bumped into the Take A Bow hitmaker in a grocery store in Beverly Hills.

Rihanna's fans bump into her while grocery shopping

As expected, those who had an encounter with the award-winning singer shared the adorable videos on their social media pages. One of the fans who met Rihanna took to social media and wrote:

"Who knew lil girl from Ngong, Kenya who lives life chasing her dreams and passion, moving with nothing but blind faith in God would actually have a convo with one of the biggest moguls, trendsetters of her generation."

Rihanna's fans react to viral video of Diamonds singer and fans in grocery store

The video attracted many comments and reactions from social media users. Many fans were jealous of those who managed to have a chat and take pictures and videos with the star.

@XuKaifangirl said:

"Another lucky fan said she smells like heaven and her accent is cool ."

@ciscoforshort noted:

"I find this so cringe. I get it. Rihanna is Rihanna! But she’s out shopping, in a messy bun, no make-up, and shades on. We need to learn to respect celebrities. Mama is pregnant and buying some things. Let her be. But that’s just my opinion."

@DAYHUND0 added:

"Tell her to bring back the pink and orange highlighter duo."

Pregnant Rihanna and baby daddy A$AP Rocky turn heads after getting cosy at Oscars 2023 backstage

In more entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Rihanna was the talk of the town following her showstopping arrival at the Oscars and her performance of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song, Lift Me Up, in honour of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The star's baby daddy, rapper A$AP Rocky, also attended the event to support his heavily pregnant bae.

The couple doesn't always make red-carpet appearances together, but they always cause a buzz when they do. Pictures posted by a Rihanna fan account with the handle @RihannasData showed that Rih and her baby daddy had a cosy moment at the Oscars.

