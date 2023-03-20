Women, particularly mothers, are no doubt embodiments of strength, and it is little wonder that there are several days dedicated in a year to celebrate them.

On March 19, 2023, the Nigerian social media space was awash with heartwarming and adorable posts about mothers as a number of individuals made sure to celebrate the powerful women who have impacted their lives.

Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrities who are also single mums and have proved their strength and resilience on Mothers' Day.

Iyabo Ojo, other strong Nigerian celebrity single mums celebrated Mothers' Day. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @tontolet, @iamadunniade, @o.oluwanishola

There is no doubt that women in the public eye face a tougher time than their male counterparts as they are more prone to scrutiny and criticism, especially if they seem to be doing well for themselves.

Some of these female stars also happen to be single mothers who have done an impressive job raising their children with little help. See some of them below:

1. Iyabo Ojo:

This Nollywood actress is one celebrity who is known for her strength and boldness in the face of opposition. Iyabo has two children from her failed marriage, Priscilla and Festus. She is a role model to many considering how her life and that of her children improved despite her doing it alone. Apart from her two biological children, Iyabo is also the adoptive mother to many others who live with her, and she takes care of them.

2. Mercy Aigbe:

Before her remarriage to businessman Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe had been a single mother to her two kids, Michelle and Juwon. Despite doing it all alone, she has done a wonderful job raising them.

3. Tonto Dikeh:

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has never hidden the pride she feels in single-handedly raising her son, King Andre, whom she had with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. The movie star has been known to go all out for her son and even makes sure to dress up like a man during Fathers' Day celebrations at the boy’s school.

4. Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah:

Before her marriage to photographer, Segun Wealth, Toyin Lawani had been single-handedly raising her two kids from previous relationships, Tenor and Tiannah. She has proven to be a hands-on mother with her kids and makes sure not to limit their abilities. Toyin is no doubt raising confident and talented children.

5. Yvonne Jegede:

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, was married to actor Abounce Fawole but they parted ways shortly after. However, they had a son, Xavier, and his father appears not to be an active figure in his life. Despite that, it has not stopped Jegede from going all out and raising her son the proper way. She also recently called her child’s father a deadbeat but explained that she would do all she could to raise Xavier well.

6. Sola Ogudu:

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Sola Ogudu, is one socialite who has been greatly praised on social media for her strength and how she has cared for her son with the singer, Boluwatife. Recall that there was a time she had opened a can of worms against Wizkid online as she noted that he was not taking care of Tife. Despite that, she has made sure to raise Tife well, with the young boy performing exceptionally well in school and other activities.

7. Adunni Ade:

Popular Nollywood actress Adunni Ade is a single mother of two. However, that has not hindered her sons’ progress. She is one celebrity single mum who inspires many.

8. Waje:

This talented Nigerian singer is a single mother of one. Waje had her daughter, Emerald, many years before she rose to fame. While her daughter keeps a lowkey social media profile, there is no doubt that she is being taken care of by her celebrity mum.

Mothers' Day is a special occasion for many people as they use the opportunity to praise strong women who have inspired them with their strength and resilience.

