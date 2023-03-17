Regina Daniels has stirred reactions on social media following a post about Delta state politicians she wants people to vote for

The actress, whose husband just became a senator, got her fans angry by endorsing some Delta state politicians

Regina's brother, displeased that she refused to listen to him in private, called her out online, urging her to face her life

Nollywood actor Regina Daniels' brother Sammy has taken to social media to call her out over her political choices.

The mum of two had shared a post revealing the PDP candidates in Delta state she is supporting and urged her followers to vote for them.

Reina Daniels brother calls her out online Photo credit: @sir.sammywest/@regina.daniels

Excerpt from her post read:

"My choice of candidates goes way beyond political party ,my choice is competence,accessibility and passion driven.The joint ticket of Sheriff /onyeme is the one of competence. Sir Monday onyeme is a man I can categorically call a big philanthropist with a very good cordial relationship with the people. We need accessible leaders. Delta state is and has always been available home for all. It is a state of peace, many opportunities and constant positive change."

See the post below:

Regina Daniels' brother calls her out

In a now deleted post, the actress' brother urged her fans to forgive her for the political post and noted that she has been misled.

Sammy added that his sister knows nothing about politics and has done well supporting her hubby Ned Nwoko who just became a senator.

He urged the mum of two to face her career, her home, and her two children.

He wrote:

"The political race ended victoriously with your husband emerging as the Senate Delta north. You did very well with your input and wife duties as it should be, I commend you :100:. But please don't make further political post, focus on your acting career and mother duties of your two wonderful sons. I care about how your fans react, if others don't. I have told you privately but since you no take my word, I decided to call you out publicly. On behalf of @regina.daniels I beg all her fans to forgive her, she was misled!!!!"

Here is the update on Sammy's page

Netizens react to Sammy and Regina's posts

queenestherijuo:

"Well said, but if my brother call me out publicly like this, we go keep malice for few months. I no Go gree o :joy:, except you tell me before posting it online.'

princessuchey:

"All I see siblings love and play."

progress_palmer1:

"Regina mind ur self ooo,ur husband don win so rest ijn. U sit down lagos Dey talk of wetin okowa do for delta state..the same delta wen we Dey so? Where no single company is working?? Maybe na agbor where he come from and ur village he for work. Rubbish."

luxbyann:

"Are you suppose to be doing this ??? Like I don't get. Publicly????"

forgive__xx12:

"@regina.daniels listen to your brother nah if nah me I will do the same. Do you think that they are happy whenever they see bad comments and hateful comments on your page."

kes_ca_cakes:

"I worked with Sir Onyeme as Delta Internal Revenue Chairman and for 8yrs He never for once called a staff meeting to address all staff, please what is accessibility? I will not say more for now."

an_gel004:

"Okowa did what? We both know this is a bombastic lie. I usually don’t comment but this is a lie o… 8 years with Okowa in delta, delta didn’t move forward we were stagnant. Then as for Sheriff, epic failure for him cos even ppl staying close to his house in Warri are complaining. His neighbors aren’t voting for him. He’s not good to his neighbors na con delta state. Make Una kuku dash pdp the delta make they destroy na. Ur husband won and I’m legit happy about it, but as for this Sheriff, abg talk another thing."

