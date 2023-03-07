Every March 8 all around the world, women across different fields are celebrated for their achievements in their lives and careers.

It is no news that while most societies are patriarchal, some women have been able to scrounge for chances and make great impact with the opportunities they get.

International Women’s Day is dedicated to celebrating strong and resilient women as well as go-getters who have achieved so much despite the challenges they have faced.

However, this is not only limited to career women and other women in the spotlight but also aims to celebrate everyday women who either stay at home to take care of things or go outside to work to be able to also provide for the family.

In the spirit of International Women’s Day, Legit.ng will be taking a lot at some female Nigerian celebrities who have stood out in their careers particularly in the music and film industry.

1. Bisola Aiyeola:

This Nigerian female celebrity is the definition of hard work and multiple talents. Bisola despite being a single mother of one, has hustled in the entertainment industry and has worked as a red carpet host, event host, TV presenter, musician, reality show star and now an actress. Her talent is undeniable and her hard work is inspiring.

2. Adesua Etomi:

She is no doubt a Nollywood poster girl for fame, beauty, talent and hard work. Adesua graduated with a first class degree in Drama and Performing Arts from the University of Wolverhampton in 2006. She is now one of the top actresses in the Nigerian film industry and has remained untainted by scandals and negative reports.

3. Jemima Osunde:

This 26-year-old Nollywood actress inspired many with how she managed to balance being in medical school and also on TV screens. Despite the demands of both of her careers she managed to handle both well and still remain relevant in the entertainment industry.

4. Osas Ighodaro:

This Nollywood top actress managed to rise above the ranks in her field and become a renowned movie star in a relatively short time. Despite facing relationship troubles with her ex-husband, Gbenro Ajibade, which led her to taking some time off social media, Osas came back bigger and stronger and was able to win the hearts of more fans. In 2022, she won the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for best actress over her role in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story.

5. Tems:

This Nigerian singer is the perfect definition of when it’s your time, it’s your time. Tems seemed to come out of nowhere to start topping charts and gaining international recognition. She also became one of the few Nigerian female musicians with a Grammy Award over her feature with Future and Drake on Wait For You song. Tems also wrote the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Lift Me Up, which was performed by Rihanna among her many other wins. She once said in an interview that she started out by producing her own music because a number of people did not believe in her sound.

6. Ayra Starr:

This 20-year-old Mavin star is no doubt defining the next generation of top Nigerian female musicians. She took the airwaves by storm with her melodious voice, beautiful appearance and lovely dance moves that were hard to hate on by netizens. Despite her young age, Ayra has grown in leaps and bounds in the entertainment industry and also has features with international musicians such as Kelly Rowland.

7. Tiwa Savage:

Tiwa is no doubt one of Nigeria’s top female musicians who put the country’s music on the world stage. The music star has continued to reign supreme in the music industry despite being faced by scandals strong enough to break some people’s careers. However, she has remained steadfast and has refused to let any of the negativity affect her music.

8.Funke Akindele:

This Nollywood actress, director and politician is no doubt another strong female personality in the entertainment industry. Just like many successful people, Funke has also faced a lot of challenges in her career but none of them seemed to have knocked her off her pedestal. Despite having failed marriages, she has a happy life with her twin sons, her acting career and her political ambition to keep her busy.

9. Toyin Abraham:

Despite falling on the wrong side of a lot of netizens in recent times over her political affiliations, Toyin Abraham is no doubt a talented actress whose many years of hard work in the film industry has paid off. She is now one of the top actresses in the country with many endorsement deals under her belt.

10. Sola Sobowale:

In a time when some veteran Nollywood stars have ceased to be relevant, Sola Sobowale has proven her skill as a top actress and has continued to remain relevant in present times. She is looked up to by many of her junior colleagues and even earned the nickname ‘Oba’ meaning ‘King’ on social media.

While these are only a few examples of top female celebrities who are excelling in their respective fields, a number of Nigerians have continued to prove themselves and remain worthy of being celebrated just by being women.

