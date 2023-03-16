Mercy Johnson has finally opened up on her candidate for Lagos state a few days before the anticipated gubernatorial election

The actress shared a video highlighting the achievements of the current governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

While some colleagues questioned the motive behind Mercy's move, others asked why she is not supporting her friend, Funke Akindele

Mercy Johnson has sparked reactions on social media with her choice of governorship candidate for Lagos state.

The actress, who has only drummed support for her husband, has revealed that she will vote for Babjide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in Lagos.

Mercy Johnson called out for not supporting Funke Akindele Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu/@mercyjohnsonokojie/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video highlighting the governor's achievements in the last four years, the mum of four expressed belief that he will do even better than he has done.

She wrote:

"My choice @jidesanwoolu for the dedication to improving healthcare, transportation, education, and infrastructure in Lagos State. Lest we forget, effectively tackling Covid 19, supporting entrepreneurship and the formidable support for domestic violence victims. I believe he will continue to work on delivering on his promises, as he has always done."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's post

While some condemned the actress' choice, others asked why she was not supporting her friend, Funke Akindele, who is also contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

blessing_ifye:

"Abeg shift, u don collect ur own share of the money. When the massacre or difficulties arises now, u have the money to bail yourself out of it, what about the poor masses and the innocent taken on oct2020, didn’t he claim nothing happened."

iam_ellaofficial:

"Wat is paining me in all of this...this people uses expensive hospital even most of then travels out of the country to give birth..we that don't have money nko."

chidera6981:

"I have seen all most everybody supporting this man is like he's a good man but make una vote LP e get why mama papa pickin."

ngdaveo146:

"What he didn't achieve in 4 years of his first tenure, is it the second tenure he will be wrapping up he will achieve it? Lagosians don taya for bad governors already."

constanceonyinye:

"Wait. You no support your friend funke. Politics go real make ppl know who be there real friends."

preshinnocen:

"U no support ur colleague funke."

Naira Marley declares support for Sanwo-Olu

The upcoming gubernatorial election has seen public figures and celebrities coming out to declare support for their preferred candidate, and one such person is Naira Marley.

The Mafo hitmaker took to social media with a post letting all and sundry know that he would be supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The rapper’s post sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many criticising his choice.

Source: Legit.ng