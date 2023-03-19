One of Timaya's baby mamas, Barbara Nwaokolo, has sparked reactions with a recent post about parenting

In the video sighted online, the mum of two was seen consoling and reassuring their first daughter as she cried

Barbara tagged herself as a single mum, and netizens expressed different opinions

One of singer Timaya's three baby mamas has stirred reactions on social media with a video of a moment with their first daughter.

The real estate mogul was seen holding her first child, consoling and reassuring her as the young girl cried.

Singer Timaya's baby mama calls herself a single parent Photo credit: @timayatimaya/@superblachomes

Source: Instagram

In the caption, the mum of two noted that being a single mum is not a joke, and she is grateful to God for giving her strength.

She also added that even when tired, she has to act strong for her children.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

winni_wine:

"Madam rest u signed for it, you wan born for a celebrity wey never marry u knowing fully well that it's all pain u are signing for .......u wanted it u got it. Here u are crying. It's high time we ladies, stop this emotional blackmailing, u go purposely get pregnant for a guy knowing fully well, he is not ready for it, later in the future u will start looking for pity."

jbjaunty:

"Your daughter is crying and you made a video out of it to post?"

l.tobiloba:

"Sorry, I understand how difficult it is to be a single parent. However, what is the point of sharing this post on social media?"

symply___nana:

"Single parenting isn’t a joke .... May God continue to strengthen all single parents❤️sending love."

justtolu__:

"Your daughter was having a breakdown, and while comforting her, you still had time to make a video to post online.. For what? For sympathy? For social media validation? Lawd, haff mercy."

ygeejerry:

"Single parent?? She has a father right. You’re co parenting not a single mother.. always playing victim."

18boldbeauty:

"It’s not I agree but why post this? Do you want sympathy? Cos every woman has a story Happy Mothers Day"

Ini Edo shares another adorable photo of her daughter

Nollywood's Ini Edo put up a post of appreciation to everyone, fans and colleagues, who took time to celebrate her daughter, Light, on her birthday.

Not one to show off her motherly side, the actress, who gave netizens a sneak peek of her baby, shared another photo.

Still hiding her face from the world, Ini and her daughter wore casual outfits in the lovely photo.

Source: Legit.ng