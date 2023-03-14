Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Odi Okojie, has appreciated her for the role she played in him winning the recently held election

Recall that Prince Odi in the House of Representatives member-elect for the Esan South-East/Esan North-East Federal Constituency

Taking to social media, Prince Odi dedicated his certificate of return to Mercy Johnson as she showered her with praises for being a supportive wife

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has now been greatly appreciated by her husband, Prince Odi, after he became the House of Representatives member-elect for Esan South-East/ North-East constituency.

Recall that before and during the election, his movie star wife had shown him great support by going for campaigns on the street and even speaking her husband’s language to his people in Esan.

After Prince Odi won, he took to social media to share a series of photos of himself with Mercy Johnson after he had received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fans gush over Mercy Johnson's husband's sweet message to her after dedicating certificate of return to her.

Source: Instagram

The politician then accompanied the photos with a heartfelt caption where he appreciated Mercy Johnson for the great role she played in his success.

According to him, she is number one on the list of his blessings.

He wrote:

“MY BEAUTIFUL DARLING WIFE @mercyjohnsonokojie

Words will fail me if I have to describe you and what you mean to me over and over again. When I count my blessings, your place on my list is NUMBER ONE, nothing or no one can ever change that.”

Not stopping there, Mercy Johnson’s husband also noted that she embodies what a supportive wife should be.

In his words:

“You have endeared yourself as a truly blessed "Obhiaha" of a reputable standards to my Esan Heritage, you have demonstrated what a true supportive wife of a man should be and this has landed us many successes.”

Read his full caption below:

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson’s husband dedicates his INEC certificate of return to her

A number of netizens were touched by Prince Odi’s show of appreciation to Mercy Johnson and many of them reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

kessiejay:

“She sure deserves the write up and I love to see the sweet acknowledgment for I couldn’t help commending her full presence in her husband’s campaign and unto her children’s inter house party……. A virtuous wife indeed.”

wonderlady__:

“This is someone that her husband contested under APC and won, shey u Dey see different congratulations left n right even on Regina posts. Or maybe it's different APC. If you join them to Curse Toyin And Badmus it will bounce back on you n your children 100 times.”

ladyha_:

“Na mercy win this election for you sir - this your wife na a million yards better wife material, congratulations.”

tina_ehis_:

“I was so proud of her when I heard her speaking fluently in Esan. I’m Esan and I can’t even speak fluently ‍♀️ She’s so amazing Obhulu Obhiaha❤️.”

iamchrismillion:

“Forget, woman dey o, hold her tight for life bro indeed u re blessed, the best ever choice you made in your life. No cap, she is 100 in 1.”

samech_momkulubo:

“Woman of substance and Strength. This woman is a complete definition of “he who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the LORD”

ezinneamaks:

“Na woman they lift man up, same woman can bring him down too, dear men learn to always appreciate ur women, for the glory she brings, shines bright in your home. God bless you sir.❤️”

