Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her politician husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, showed respect to the former governor of Edo

The Nollywood star and her hubby, who recently won the House of Rep seat in his constituency, showed his senior colleague his certificate of return

Prince Okojie took to social media to share moments with the ex-governor, stating his endearment to serve the people better

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, recently visited the former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, to thank him for his support during the general elections.

The actress' husband, who won the House of Representatives seat, visited his senior comrade to show him his certificate of return and appreciate the support he offered throughout his electoral journey so far.

Mercy and Husband Prince Odianosen Okojie show respect to Adams Oshiomole Credit: @princeodiokojie

Taking to social media, Okojie also noted that he was open to suggestions and feedback from the people on how to govern them rightly.

"In the meantime, while waiting and preparing for the inaugurations, I will be opening channels and means by which your suggestions and feedback will be received. The goal is that we all succeed in the task to better our constituency and help our people enjoy the dividends of democracy."

Netizens react to Prince Okojie’s post

elvisdking:

"I voted for you, I work for you too congratulations."

milk0987208:

"Congratulations and so true about Mercy's support. Love the way she put herself out there with her husband. I pray the Lord strengthen and guide him."

adwoaabeatriz:

"Congratulations once again and May God be with you throughout this journey."

large.dwin:

"Congratulation sir. Pls don’t listen to oga Adams that man too lie, nor take he advised."

voltage_maximo:

"Congratulations Õwie, May u work for us your people's that place you there & not for the political party IJN Amen. Once again congrats "

kingphranky:

"Congrats sir. Mercy pls u will be needing a personal now. U are now a dignitary. What in d slippers are u wearing? And d weavon?"

nobleheart_25:

"They voted for you because you are a good man not for any party, make them proud by continuing with your good works."

divinetouchdeco:

"Come we nor vote for u make u kan dey carry oshomole ply card or be him boy boy o. If u do anyhow we go vote u out 2027. We like u personal na why u hold that certificate for hand so."

Mercy Johnson’s hubby Prince Okojie jubilates

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie, was excited as he celebrated his latest win at the poll.

Prince Okojie, who contested under the APC as a House of Representatives candidate, during his statement with the press, said he was happy to have won the election.

Mercy’s hubby also shared a video which showed the moment the returning officer declared him the winner, as many celebrities congratulated him over his win.

