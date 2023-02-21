Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has been connecting with some of his colleagues lately since he unveiled his studio known as Asgard

The likes of Teni, D'banj, Timaya, Ladipoe, Nini, among others, are part of the popular faces in the music industry who have visited Kizz Daniel's studio

Many of the visits are mostly focused on promoting one of Kizz Daniel's popular songs, as videos would show them vibing to it

Singer Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, rose to fame in 2014 with his hit single, Woju, and has become one of the most popular and successful artists in the Nigerian music industry.

Between 2022 and 2023, Kizz Daniel dropped hit songs like Buga, Cough, Rich Till I Die (RTID), and Eh God (Barnabas), among others.

Sabinus and Broda Shaggi show off moves at Kizz Daniel's studio. Credit: @kizzdaniel

To promote some of his songs, Kizz Daniel has repeatedly been supported by some of his colleagues as many have visited his studio, Asgard, which in Norse Mythology is called the home of the gods and slain heroes.

In this article, Legit.ng lists celebrities who have visited Kizz Daniel's Asgard; see them below:

1. Timaya

Veteran singer Timaya became the latest celebrity to visit Kizz Daniel's famous studio Asgard in February 2023.

The video shared by the Cough crooner showed him and Timaya vibing to Gwagwalada by Seyi Vibez, Buju (BNXN) and Kizz Daniel.

2. Ladipoe

Kizz Daniel left fans anticipating a new jam after he shared a clip of his latest track which features Mavin record label's Ladipoe.

In the viral clip, both singers were seen vibing to a new track they both worked on.

3. Niniola and Oxlade

In a video Niniola shared via her Instagram page, she was spotted with Oxlade, Kizz Daniel and some crew members as they vibed to her song, Fuku.

Towards the end of the video, Nini twerked hard as she showed off some dance moves, which stirred reactions.

4. Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez

Singers Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez made headlines after they were spotted in a viral clip shared by Kizz Daniel.

The singers were all seen dancing and vibing to Kizz's song RTID. A clip showed the moment Kizz Daniel pecked Teni on the cheek.

5. Oga Sabinus and Broda Shaggi

Popular skit makers Oga Sabinus and Broda Shaggi are among those who have visited Kizz Daniel's Asgard.

A video showed the duo dancing to Cough by Kizz Daniel.

6. Phyna

BBNaija reality star, Phyna caused a buzz on social media over a video of her dancing with Kizz Daniel in his studio to his hit song, Cough.

A clip showed Phyna laughing as the singer stared at her while she danced before he joined in.

7. Joeboy

Singer Joeboy also visited Kizz Daniel's Asgard as a video showed them vibing to Cough in the studio.

8. Poco Lee

The talented dancer also showed off moves when he visited Kizz Daniel as they were seen vibing to Cough.

9. Tekno

Tekno and Kizz made one of the popular songs in 2022, dubbed Buga. Kizz Daniel also shared moments of him and Tekno in his studio.

10. Flavour

Kizz Daniel shared a video showing the moment singer Flavour visited his studio as they were seen vibing to Oshe.

11. D'banj and Ikechukwu

Veteran music stars D'banj and Ikechukwu were not left out. A clip showed the emotional moment Kizz Daniel embraced D'banj.

Kizz Daniel hits 10 million followers on her IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel hit 10 million followers on Instagram in January 2023.

The Buga crooner has grown greatly in the music industry and is gradually gaining international recognition.

After the news of the music star’s social media feat made the rounds online, a number of netizens celebrated him.

