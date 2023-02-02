Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has now reached a social media milestone to the joy of many fans

The top music star recently hit 10 million followers on his Instagram page and it caused an online buzz

A number of Kizz Daniel's fans reacted to the great news by celebrating the singer’s achievement

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has now hit 10 million followers on his Instagram profile.

The Buga crooner has no doubt grown greatly in the music industry and is also gradually gaining international recognition.

After the news of the music star’s social media feat made the rounds online, a number of netizens celebrated him.

See a screenshot of Kizz Daniels’ new Instagram followers count below:

Fans react as Kizz Daniel reaches 10 million followers. Photos: @kizz_daniel

Source: Instagram

Nigerians celebrate as Kizz Daniels hits 10 million followers on Instagram

A number of netizens reacted to the music star’s great feat. Some of them noted that it was well deserved. Read some of their comments below:

dequezgram:

"The guy na biggest, he's craft no just get enough international audience nii❤️❤️ kixzz na good artist."

bellqinisit_:

"My baby is big"

__yocrazygf:

"Vado the greatest"

_sincerelyj0el_:

"Congratulations Daniel "

iam.realizzypee:

"The great"

kellydahbaby:

"Real Followers or Bot "

_teefah_gram:

"Congratulations Mr Vado "

abiolar0fficial_:

"Congratulations to him"

Nice one.

Fans react as Teni, Bella, Ckay join Kizz Daniels on RTID remix, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip shared by ace Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel on his page of some of his other colleagues visiting him at his studio, Asgard, went viral.

Kizz Daniel who recently released a new song, Rich Till I Die which has been trending seems to be working on a remix of the new track and a number of his colleagues are set to feature on it.

Superstar talents like Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez were all seen in the viral clip shared by Kizz Daniel as they were all seen dancing and vibing to Kizz's song RTID.

Clips of Chris Brown singing Davido’s song and speaking Yoruba trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video clip of American singer Chris Brown singing a song he did with Davido during a performance at a show in Texas went viral.

The U.S. pop singer in the trending clip caught the attention of many Nigerians when he was heard and seen performing with some Yoruba lyrics.

Source: Legit.ng