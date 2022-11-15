Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel and BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, recently caused an online buzz over a video of them together

In the viral video, the the music star and the reality show winner were seen dancing together to Kizz Daniel’s Cough song

The video melted many hearts on social media as fans commented on how good both stars looked together

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel and BBNaija star, Phyna, got people talking on social media over a recent post.

In the post, Phyna was seen dancing with Kizz Daniel in his studio to his hit song, Cough.

The clip showed Phyna laughing sheepishly as the singer stared at her while she danced before he joined in.

BBNaija star Phyna and Kizz Daniel caused an online buzz over a video of them dancing together. Photos: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Phyna then continued to whine her waist while Kizz stood behind her and raised his hands as if to signify that he wasn’t touching it.

Taking to the caption of the post, the music star welcomed Phyna to his space. He wrote:

“WELCOME TO ASGARD DARLING ❤️ #cough”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of BBNaija’s Phyna with Kizz Daniel

The cute video of Kizz Daniel dancing with Phyna at his studio raised a series of comments on social media. Read some of them below:

symply_tacha:

"Beauty overload!!! A very fine Girl."

bellaokagbue:

"Why am I blushing ? ‍♀️"

hijabibyteephat:

"Haaaa my chest oooooanyways thanks oluwatobiloba mi for raising your hands up That assurance is enough for me ❤️"

lovyprimzy_official:

"Awwww. Why is my body doing me tininitanana? Why am I blushing? Why is Phyna so beautiful? Why is Kizz so handsome? Why was Phyna looking at Kizz that way?☺️☺️"

just_barakat_:

"When she looked at him and smiled innocently my baby is such a cute baby y’all❤️"

chizoba_nwokoye:

"Awwwwww my love give ussee how am blushing here ☺️"

margaretakpabi:

"God help me oooo! This video is so addictive, have watched it for like 50times since last night❤️❤️my two faves in one video "

myasbeauty_place:

"Permission to ship? "

