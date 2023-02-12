The premiere for Showmax Original, the Real Housewives of Abuja, took place on Saturday, February 11

It was a night of glamour and style as Showmax premiered its latest original, The Real Housewives of Abuja at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on February 11, 2023.

Hosted by media personality and content creator, Hawa Magaji, the event had in attendance diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers.

Some of the guests in attendance included South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thami Mseleku, BBNaija star, Jackie B, entrepreneur and influencer Oby Ohakim, and actress Ivie Okujaye among others.

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria Thami Mseleku, OJ Posharella and other guests.

The Real Housewives of Abuja which is set to debut on Showmax on February 17, 2023, follows the luxurious lives of six influential women in Abuja - Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

Meet 4 members of the cast of Real Housewives of Abuja

OJ Porsharella who was elegantly dressed in a regal ensemble says she wants to showcase African royalty and elegance.

On what fans should expect, she said:

"Expect an honest woman who is there to cheer women on, with no drama."

Biker chick, Comfort, spoke about how she was able to balance filming the show and her job as a lawyer.

With an amazing law firm partner and junior lawyers to handle briefs, Comfort says it allows her time to experiment with new things

She said her favourite part about being a cast member was the 'evolution of fashion' and having a platform to break the stereotype of women.

Tutupie is another cast member who describes herself as 'chill unless stepped on.'

For her, being part of the cast is a dream come true. She says she has always wanted to have her own reality TV show and didn't think it will be on a platform this huge.

Arafa is a Jesus baby who is also a professional pole dancer. On how she deals with the controversy that stirs from combining both lifestyles, she says she doesn't listen to what people say, blocks the negative out and just focuses on the positive.

On what she's bringing to the show, she said:

"Sassiness, shadiness. I kept it real."

Photos of the #RHOAbuja cast.

Speaking at the premiere, Opeoluwa Filani, General Manager, Showmax Nigeria said:

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest Showmax Original, The Real Housewives of Abuja, which is the second installment of NBC’s The Real Housewives Franchise in Nigeria. At Showmax, we pride ourselves on delivering the best entertainment to our viewers, and this show isn’t any different. The fans are definitely in for a treat and we cannot wait for everyone to see it.”

The Producer of RHOAbuja and Creative Director of Delmedia Productions, Delmwa Deshi-Kura spoke on the work that was put into producing the show.

Opeoluwa Filani, Busola Tejumola and Adeola Oluwatobi

According to her:

“It took a village to make the Real Housewives of Abuja. In casting for the show, we ensured to put together the best cast that will deliver the drama and authenticity that this franchise has come to be known for, as well as bring their individual fabulousness into the show. And I daresay they delivered on all fronts.”

RHOAbuja is the latest in Showmax’s slate of original content for the year. The show will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on February 17, with a new episode dropping every week.

Fans can join the conversation on social media with the official hashtag, #RHOAbuja.

