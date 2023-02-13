Big Brother Naija star, Jackie B, is arguably one of the most stylish stars of the 2021 edition

The Shine Ya Eyes star was among those in attendance at the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja

Legit.ng had a chat with her about fashion and some interesting things she is never caught without

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One of the first things people notice about Jackie B is her infectious smile and if you've met her in person, her warm and captivating aura is undeniably powerful.

Photos of Jackie B. credit: @thejackiebent

Source: Instagram

Away from that, the 2021 Big Brother Naija is one curvaceous fashionista whose physique and sense of style has endeared her to many people.

The gorgeous mother of one attended the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja which took place on February 11.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, Jackie B dressed in Abuja fashion brand, Lasuerta, spoke a little about beauty and fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

For the brand influencer, there are three things that she considers essential and will never be caught without: her purse, lucky bracelet and her smile.

On what fashion means to her, she had this to say:

"Fashion is being authentically myself, being comfrtable while showing class. Just being myself and looking great."

From pole-dancing 'Jesus baby' to the 'African Donatella', meet cast of RHOAbuja

It was a night of glamour and style as Showmax premiered its latest original, The Real Housewives of Abuja at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on February 11, 2023.

Hosted by media personality and content creator, Hawa Magaji, the event had in attendance diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers.

Some of the guests in attendance included South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thami Mseleku, BBNaija star, Jackie B, entrepreneur and influencer Oby Ohakim, and actress Ivie Okujaye among others.

"Glorify, not compare black women": Reactions to Lizzo and Tiwa in similar looks

Lizzo was among the stars who stepped out for the 43rd edition of the Brit Awards 2023.

The talented singer rocked a metallic ruffle look from London fashion house, Robert Wun.

Interestingly, Tiwa Savage has been spotted in a strikingly similar ensemble from the same brand.

Source: Legit.ng