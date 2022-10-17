Ace singer Kizz Daniel seems to have mastered this art of making viral music, and his latest tune to go haywire is the new single Cough

Skitmakers and comedians like Sabinus and Broda Shaggi are some of the latest celebrities to jump on the Odo dance challenge

Sabinus and Broda Shaggi were seen joining Kizz Daniel in his studio as they danced to the new single while also infusing a little bit of their flavour into the dance challenge

The viral new tune by the Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, is the new biggest thing in town at the moment as different celebrities have started to jump on the cough (Odo) challenge.

The latest celebrities to join the Cough dance challenge are the popular skit maker Oga Sabinus and Broda Shaggi. But funny men showed off their dancing skills as they shook and grooved to Kizz Daniel's hit song.

Sabinus and Broda Shaggi recently went viral after they were seen together doing the Cough dance challenge to Kizz Daniel's new song. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@mrfunny1_/@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

In one of the short skit videos shared on Sabinus' page, the singer himself, at some point, was seen walking onto the scene and joining the skit makers as they bent over and did the Cough dance challenge together.

Watch the video of Sabinus dancing to Kizz Daniel's Odo challenge below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

And here, watch Broda Shaggi do the Cough dancing challenge too:

While here, Kizz Daniel joins Broda Shaggi and Oga Sabinus to do the Cough dance Challenge together:

See below how netizens reacted to Sabinus and Broda Shaggi doing the Kizz Daniel cough challenge together:

@mrfunny1_:

" why you tell me to follow you enter oga studio, Shaggi?"

@kie_kie__:

"Goodness."

@thenoblefavor:

"It is sabinus face for me."

@klausraj:

"No bad songs#Vado the great."

@beautebyzee_:

"Two wereys ."

@o_behi_:

"You give the best songs no jokes ❤️."

@venny_val:

"Kizz trying so hard not to laugh."

@skiibii:

"You people should stop ."

@thecuteabiola:

"Eyin le fowo pe werey oo."

@pereegbiofficial:

"Two werey people."

@dareynow:

" cough investor."

“Kizz Daniel’s Buga song is a sound created by the Illuminati to worship the devil”: Conspiracy theorist claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when a lady named Emmanuella Green recently went viral online after she released a video detailing why the viral Kizz Daniel song Buga is evil and a worship song for the devil.

Emmauella, in her viral video shared on TikTok, said the Buga song is a sound used to worship the sign of the beast and was created by the Illuminati.

She also claimed that the owner of the song, Kizz Daniel, is no longer the same person we all used to know.

Source: Legit.ng