Prolific Nigerian hit maker Kizz Daniel seems set to take the music industry by storm this 2023, as he drops another snippet of a track he is working on with rapper Ladipoe

Kizz Daniel who had a fantastic outing in 2022, already dropped a track in the new year titled RTID (Rich Till I Die) which has been doing great

However, the Buga crooner isn't resting on his laurels as he recently sampled a new music he is working on with Mavin rapper Ladipoe, in a trending clip

Afrobeat's Mr Prolific, Kizz Daniel, has got the streets vibing with anticipation because of a clip he shared on his Insta-story of his latest track which features Mavin record label's Ladipoe.

In the viral clip, both singers were seen vibing to a new track they both worked on and is set to drop within a few weeks.

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel has yet again got people talking online as he drops a snippet of his track featuring Ladipoe. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@ladipoe

Source: Instagram

This is coming weeks after Kizz Daniel also shared a snippet of the remix of his hit track RTID, which would feature Teni, Bella Shmurda, CKay and Seyi Vibez.

See the video clip of both musicians in Kizz Daniel's studio Asgard goofing off:

See how Netizens reacted to the trending clip of Ladipoe joining Kizz Daniel at his studio

@toprated210:

"The incoming Kizz Daniel and Ladipoe track might just be the biggest song of 2023. But Nigerians don't have good taste for music."

@Emmanuelugbeh1:

"That Kizz Daniel and Ladipoe's snippet is what you need to see today."

@bankole_fawaz:

Kizz Daniel go finish una with hits this year ,another one with @LadiPoe

@toprated210:

"The chrosus dey melt Ladipoe song. Very sweet melody."

@DEHMIE5:

"Afroclassic ."

@iamzeezaga:

"Sean tizzle should be on the same level kizz daniel is right now , but this life , ori yato mehn."

@OkeHortons:

"This KizzDaniel's snippet with LadiPoe, just dey totori my soul... Bless your ears with soft, sweet music."

