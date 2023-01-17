Ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is at it again and this time he has brought his other colleagues like Teni, Ckay, Seyi Vibez and Bella Shmurda onboard

Kizz recently released another smashing hit song, titled 'Rich Till I Die' (RTID), and if anything is to go by the viral clip he shared on his page, he seems to be working on a remix of the track

Teni, Bella Shmurda, Ckay, Seyi Vibez and Cheque all seem set to feature on the remix of RTID as they were all seen in a viral clip at Kizz Daniel's studio Asgard

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A video clip shared by ace Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel on his page of some of his other colleagues visiting him at his studio, Asgard, has gone viral.

Kizz Daniel who recently released a new song, Rich Till I Die which has been trending seems to be working on a remix of the new song and a number of his industry colleagues are set to feature on it.

Nigerians react to a viral clip of Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez as they all visit Kizz Daniel's studio Asgard. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Superstar talents like Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez were all seen in the viral clip shared by Kizz Daniel as they were all seen dancing and vibing to Kizz's song RTID.

Watch the video of Teni, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez all dancing to Kizz Daniel's song RTID at Asgard:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how Nigerians reacted to the viral clip shared by Kizz Daniel of other Afrobeat stars dancing to his song RTID

@og.tega:

"I for like hear Bella for the remix olorun."

@bella_shmurda:

"I love when you hate.. na your hate dey gimme money."

@tenientertainer:

" RTID FR FR!!!!!!!!!!!!."

@poco_lee:

"Na ogba end am."

@lk_kuddy:

"ASGARD international . We dey come soon."

@adesua338:

"U no be artist if u Nv visit Asgard."

@lorrdsky:

"What you all ate must be sweet. Everyone was licking their lips."

@shawn_boy12:

"How did u gather all these great people together? Nothing like love man. Real love rules and conquer all hate and envy."

@navalqueen:

"It’s Bella’s glow for me. Dude is taking care of his health better now."

Fans react as Sabinus, Broda Shaggi join Kizz Daniel to dance to his new song Cough

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the viral tune by the Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, was the biggest thing in town at some point in 2022 as different celebrities jumped on the cough (Odo) challenge.

Some of the celebs to jump on the Cough dance challenge were the popular skit maker Oga Sabinus and Broda Shaggi. The funny men showed off their dancing skills as they grooved to Kizz's hit song Odo.

In the skit video shared on Sabinus' page, the singer himself, at some point, was sighted walking into the scene and joined the skit makers as they bent over and did the Cough dance challenge together.

Source: Legit.ng