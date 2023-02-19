A video shared online by ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has gone viral as he was seen hosting his senior colleague Timaya at his famous studio Asgard

A video clip of Kizz Daniel hosting ace Nigerian singer Papi Chulo more popularly known as Timaya.

Kizz Daniel's famous studio Asgard has recently become a prevalent visiting lounge for many top Nigerian singers. The Buga crooner seems to perfected that act of using these other stars to promote his new songs, as they always come through to support him.

Reactions trail video fo Kizz Daniel hosting Timaya at his studio Asgard as they jam to his new song Gwagwalada together. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@timaya

The RTID singer has, over the last nine months, consistently dropped some mega hits and also gone on to invite his colleagues over to his famous studio Asgard for a listening meeting. And they join him in doing a short video skit of his new songs.

The latest to join the long list of Nigerian singers to have visited Kizz Daniel at Asgard is ace Afropop maestro, Timaya, and they were seen jamming to the Odoyewu singer's latest single.

Watch the viral clip of Kizz Daniel and Timaya grooving to Gwagwalada:

See how fans reacted to the viral clip of Kizz Daniel and Timaya together at Asgard

@gylliananthonette:

"Buju's voice is so soothing to the ears."

@nutmattersyq:

"All of una just Dey drop song forget Davido , na wa oo , this life sha."

@vickyranky06:

"Do kizz even have any bad song (No) all his songs are hit nd can’t be skipped same as ruger."

@mykel_ik:

"The plan na to vibe for the song but timaya put eye for phone like say e get one important thing when him dey do .. naija and their I too much attitude..."

@brendanukagodluxurybible:

"Kizz Daniel never get any bad Song."

@gabby_kush:

"Seyi vibes is fire and please leave hook x chorus to buju anytime."

@zoottheboi:

"Vado sef dey chop seyi like coconuts . My best guys in one song."

@warisi_pomse:

"Once it kizz Daniel leave it for him cuz he Sabi this thing."

