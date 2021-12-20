Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has got both his fans and colleagues laughing on his social media page

The film star shared a screenshot showing how long he spoke with his mother and that she was not ready to go

Alexx then shared another post, sharing a plan of how he wanted to discharge his mum as he was tired from their gist

Actor Alexx Ekubo shared a screenshot showing the moment his mother woke him up some minutes after 6 am just to chat with him on WhatsApp.

Five hours later, the elderly woman was still begging her celebrity son that she wanted more gist.

Alexx, however, stated that he was tired and would continue with his gist when the Lord ministers to his heart.

Alexx Ekubo shares a screenshot of his conversation with his mum. Photos: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx's mother then called him on WhatsApp and they spoke for another one hour.

Unable to discharge his mum, the actor took to his Instagram page to beg his friends for help.

He wrote:

"Pls can one of my close friends call my 2nd line, I will pick up & put it on speaker just start shouting at me that everyone is at the meeting waiting for me. This woman don’t want to leave me this early morning."

Check out their first chat below:

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues of the actor couldn't stop laughing at him.

iamshaffybello:

"THIS is why you are who you are Alex. YOU ARE LOVED ….and so YOU LOVE."

callme_frodd:

"Alex why you hoarding gist for mumsy."

uchennaji:

"So you haff carried this Ajor character to Mumsie okwaya?"

oma_joi:

"E no go pass woman/wife to be matters, the gist fit make mothers leave their pot of soup on fire make burn."

mcee_davido:

"Wenever my mum calls me a sweet name, na my money de answer her.ifuru ndi nne a,fear Dem."

Alexx gets money gift from colleague

Alexx Ekubo said Linda Osifo asked about his welfare and he jokingly told her about being low on funds at the moment. He said she laughed and proceeded to ask for his bank details.

To Ekubo’s surprise, he said he got an alert of N100k from his colleague the next day after telling her about the state of his finances.

The actor later announced that he would be giving out the entire sum to someone who needs it more than he does.

Source: Legit