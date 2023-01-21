Nigerian singer Niniola has shared a video of her alongside Oxlade at Kizz Daniel's studio as they vibed to her song dubbed Fuku

A clip towards the end showed the moment Niniola, who appeared to be enjoying her song, twerked hard

The clip has stirred reactions from many of Niniola's fans and followers, with some hailing her for her moves

There seems to be a growing bond between Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel and some of his colleagues in the music industry lately.

This comes as singers Niniola and Oxlade also visited Kizz Daniel's Asgard days after the likes of Teni, and Ckay were spotted at the Cough crooner's residence.

Niniola, Kizz Daniel, Oxlade vibe to Fuku. Credit: @officialniniola

In the video Niniola shared on her Instagram page, she was seen with Oxlade, Kizz Daniel and some crew members vibing to her song, Fuku.

Towards the end of the video, Nini was seen twerking as she showed off some dance moves.

See the video she shared below:

Netizens react as Niniola twerks in a new video with Kizz Daniel and Oxlade

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chiomaa_princess:

" my favorite person."

olasumbo.s:

"I see what you did there at the end."

demi.ache:

"The black guy enter my eye shaa."

abimps01:

"Nini The Bum Shaker❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

zamirano_510:

"Make Una grab copy collect slap wahala."

kbman14:

"Watch till end...... Just watch till end ...abeg watch till end and please watch till end....#Nini dey o....."

dinerofficial134:

"I didn't see @portablebaeby there but I heard his voice wahala wahala wahala ."

gracemanpiezzy8:

"Wahala @officialniniola don carry me trabaye.

_finetolu:

"Men are just something else, look at how that one moved closer to get a better view. God help us."

adiesbluebitee:

"Ahh this aunty go bad for real life ."

Teni, Bella Shmurda, Ckay join Kizz Daniels to remix RTID

A video clip shared by ace Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel on his page of some of his other colleagues visiting him at his studio, Asgard, went viral.

Kizz Daniel who recently released a new song, Rich Till I Die seems to be working on a remix of the new song and a number of his industry colleagues are set to feature on it.

Superstar talents like Teni, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and Seyi Vibez were all seen in the viral clip shared by Kizz Daniel as they were all seen dancing and vibing to Kizz's song RTID.

