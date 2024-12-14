Young Nigerian comedian Emmanuella has reacted to the reports that she is no longer together with Mark Angel Comedy

Recall that the ace Skitmaker announced a few days in the video that he was no longer working with the child star alongside her colleague Anunty Sucess

Emmanuella recently did a video on TikTok addressing netizens who have stormed her page with demands on what caused their separation

Child comedian Emmanuella has finally addressed fans' questions regarding her recent departure from Mark Angel Comedy.

This came after Mark Angel's live video announcement, where he revealed that Emmanuella and fellow content creator Aunty Success had left his comedy group and are now under new management.

Emmanuella gave response on reason for exit from Mark Angel Comedy Credit: @officialemmanuella, @markangelcomedy

In a video shared on her social media, Emmanuella offered a subtle yet telling response to fans curious about her reasons for leaving.

Without saying a word, the child star mimed locking her lips with an imaginary key before tossing it away.

Her cryptic gesture has led fans to speculate about the true reasons behind her departure, as she chose not to provide a direct explanation.

Emmanuella spurs reactions online

tolailori:

"Didn't get manage their money well ? He helped built house for their parents about 5 years ago!"

olukonyo:

"This girl get sense pass @portablebaeby and all him wives."

richtgadgets:

"Perhaps he's doing everything he can to dodge potential scandals."

onochie_nnadi :

"Mark Angel is a God sent in their lives and I doubt if anyone can manage them like mark , Emmanuela already behaving like an ungrateful brat."

dembar_barr:

"Close your mouth.. Mind your business.. And throw away the key."

symply_beautiana:

"People very pursue Manager for managing her well are the same people that are asking her what she did that they are no longer managing her."

feolatsfc:

"For those asking what she meant. She say she don finish with am throway am."

kingsliveth:

"Na this small girl fit Nigerians. See her respond to her elders. Not Blessing CEO and Co."

New Photo of Aunty Success & Emmanuella raises questions

Popular young comedienne Success Madubuike, popularly known as Aunty Success, has left fans and netizens guessing about her recent state.

The child star was spotted with her childhood colleague Emannuella as they both went out for a casual date.

However, Success' physical looks from a photograph shared online left netizens attributing it to either pregnancy or overfeeding as they aired their hot takes.

