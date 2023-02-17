Over the last few days a particular podcast hosted by skit maker Caramel Plugg along with two other girls talking about relationships and dating has gone viral stirring reactions across board

In the podcast Caramel and her two other colleagues were of the opinions that women should put a price on their bodies before allowing a man sleep with them

However this hot takes from this women has not sat well with many male celebrities as they came for them one of who did is rapper Dan Dizzy

Dizzy in reaction to the viral clip has slammed the ladies as dumb people who should just come out fully and declare themselves as street workers

Rapper Dan Dizzy comes really hard for Caramel Plugg and her podcast friends over comments about women putting a price on their body. Photo credit: @dandizzy/@instablog9ja

One of the ladies Lydia even tried to further drill home her point by drawing a comparison between humans and animals. She noted even animals put a 'price on their v*gina.'

However, this viral podcast clip has sparked serious reactions amongst netizens and some of those carrying the fights back to this young ladies are young male celebrities like Buju BNXN, Sabinus and rapper Dan Dizzy.

"Come out with your full chest and sell your towtow" - Dan Dizzy

Dan Dizzy in his reaction to the ladies held no bars back as he accused them of being a night worker in a day dress.

He also noted that the mentality being portrayed in the podcast lacks solid grounds rather just its just shows the ladies in a very bad light.

See Dan Dizzy's post tackling Caramel Plugg, and the viral podcast clip below:

See how netizens reacted Dan Dizzy's comment about Caramel Plugg's viral podcast

@stanbnx:

"Caramel was highly respected and admired until she had that meeting with podcasters, sometimes maintaining your good name is highly regarded."

@preshy_beauty_gift:

"Truth is, if you as a lady manage to build yourself to a level of financial independence, you won’t need a man for different things, you’d be your own Man.."

@sir_eltee:

"In a world where people are now identifying as anything. It’s okay for you to also identify as an Olosho, so we can know how to address you!"

@official_soms:

"There are still good women!!"

@a.k.p.o.k.o:

"Life is too short to be falling in love with an ashawo my brother. Providing for a woman isn’t the problem, contentment is the problem."

@_cici_nita:

"All these podcasts girls keep proving Nedu right Nawa."

"What if a man runs into some financial trouble and he is married to this type of ladies, his life don spoil" - Dan Dizzy

After seeing the viral comment shared online by Dan Dizzy, Legit.ng reached out to him and he had this to say about the topic. Keeping it short he said;

"If you go marry all these things come go get financial issues nah so your life take spoil be that ooo… God Abeg."

He also noted that, most of the ladies who claim to be modern day feminist, would voluntarily accept to be in a patriarchy if the price is right and the man is rich enough.

Caramel Plugg shares scary relationship tips for women, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Nigerian female skit maker and social media influencer, Ogechi Ukonu better known as Caramel Plugg, had sparked a serious conversation online with some comments she made about men and their taste in women.

The social media influencer, in the viral clip that got people talking, said that men don't like 'peace of mind' and would prefer to be with a stubborn and dramatic lady instead of a soft and gentle woman.

Plugg also noted that her theory about staying stubborn is tested and trusted.

