The story of a Twitter user who launched a search for a former classmate of hers has gone viral

The lady shared a post on Valentine's day expressing her desire to find him as he had a huge crush on her in secondary school

Her post attracted a lot of attention and fortunately, she also found the young man she was looking for

Life, they say, is full of twists and turns that will certainly surprise you. We meet people every day who make a great impact in our lives that gives them a special place in our hearts.

Life can also take them far away with little or no contact. All thanks to technology for making the world a global village and enabling people to reconnect and keep in touch with loved ones.

Lady finds former classmate on Twitter Photo Credit: Peace Igho

Source: Twitter

Social media came through for a Twitter user named @Peace_igho who was able to find a long-lost friend who had a huge crush on her in secondary school.

She recounted how he loved her so much and even bought gala and mountain dew for her way back in school.

She earlier tweeted:

"Fumilayo bought me Gala and Mountain Dew in Jss 2, he probably had to save to get it. The boy had a huge crush on me.

"His father was a bricklayer and died when he fell from a building. Fumilayo never came back to school. Fumilayo please dm me whenever you see this. comfort."

Many saw her post and prayed she finds her friend while others claimed to be the long lost friend.

Fortunately, she eventually found the young man and posted their adorable Instagram chats via her handle.

In her words:

"I have found Funmilayo guyssss!!! He is a software engineer now and ok. Thanks for retweeting guys"

Social media reactions

@Genius Joker NGNOHE said:

"Now Funmilayo will have to break up with his current relationship because of his first love. And the current girl can let go because she has invested in the guy a lot. We are now waiting for part 2."

@daniel_osunbor

"Congratulations. What colour are we wearing for Aso Ebi?"

@Chicken Catcher said:

"Peace, I prayed t'osan t'oru, and did biri-biri fasting for you people to find each other because this love is like eji owuro. So please, send money for prayers. It's me, hip hop Itakure."

@Etubo... commented:

"Abi Make I find my primary school crush too."

@BempiAbang wrote:

"Time to find this babe that collected my telephone juice in primary school, she should come and answer her name."

@The_WildBaron wrote:

"What I'll ask is what is Next bayi o? If funmilayo now a player?"

@ Manddie commented:

"Wow!!! Asoebi color: EndSars Green and Labor Party red."

See tweet below:

