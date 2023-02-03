Young female skit maker, Caramel Plugg has got people talking online with her recent hot takes about men and their specs in women

Caramel in her viral clip noted that men naturally love stubborn women and don't like it when a woman doesn't challenge their authority

Plugg even went on to claim that these takes were tested and trusted, she even encouraged women to stubborn and unnecessarily dramatic because it helps spice up the relationship

Young Nigerian female skit maker and social media influencer, Ogechi Ukonu better known as Caramel Plugg has sparked a serious conversation online with some comments she made about men and their taste in women.

The social media influencer said in the viral clip that got people that men don't like 'peace of mind' and would prefer to be with a stubborn and dramatic lady instead of a soft jelly woman.

Skit maker Caramel Plugg sparks controversial conversation online with her hot takes on men and their specs. Photo credit: @caramel.plugg

The funny woman also noted in her viral clip that got people that her theory about staying stubborn is tested and trusted.

Watch Caramel Plugg's trending clip advising women to stay stubborn and dramatic in relationships:

See the reactions that Caramel Plugg's comment about men loving stubborn and dramatic women

@fayfay_diamond:

"Very true. Give them too much peace and they’ll say you're too good for me."

@ordeenakah_:

"Let’s decide and conclude pls.. are we going to be his peaceful in this or not ?

@emekaa_kuwait:

"Dey play.. stress me in name of stubbornness… I disappear."

@opeoluwaforbes:

"Exclude me please ! I like peaceful and calm women."

@frank.of.portharcourt:

"They don’t love stubborn girls. They just love a daring yet respectful woman who can be challenging sometimes yet understanding her boundaries. Because trust me it gets boring when it’s always a “Yes and okay sir” to everything the man says."

@officialelvisempire:

"Stubborn girls are most loving and can go extreme lengths to make you happy, it takes a patient man to handle one."

@chi_mere_m:

"This is what stubborn ladies with attitude use to console themselves. There’s a huge difference between being Challenging/Daring and being unnecessarily stubborn and troublesome. A woman can be very peaceful and respectful but very challenging and strong willed which I believe is what actually thrills men."

@i88music:

"Omo make una ask Churchill how far."

@dynamic_victoria:

"Hmmm check well before u apply the advise! Different strokes for different folks."

