A lot of people, whether single or partnered-up look forward to Valentine's Day and the romantic gestures that follow

The day also seems to be some competition for who can spend and go the extra mile the most

Several Nigerian celebs went the whole yard for their partner, while others, single, took found solace in preaching love on social media

2023 Valentine's Day was an intense day of 'God when' all over social media as people, especially those who love to flaunt their partners online, did the most.

Nigerian celebrities refused to take the back seat as some even went the extra mile of booking baecations in romantic resorts and 'peppered' everyone on social media.

Despite how fantastic the day was for many Nigerian celebs, some of their colleagues didn't have a boo to celebrate or celebrate them.

Legit.ng brings you this piece on how Nigerian celebrities without relationships marked Valentine's Day.

1. Don Jazzy

While people did 'God when' on every Valentine post on social media, Don Jazzy joined the haters club.

The Mavin boss shared a video on his Instagram page asking why lovers are doing photoshoots for Valentine.

Don lamented over what his timeline looked like, and even though he said he was asking for his neighbors, we know the music producer was jealous.

2. Cee-C

The BBNaija star got herself an exotic Valentine dress and, on her page, made it clear that all she needed to complete the look was a husband.

Since she didn't have a boo to drool over her, Cee-C brought her photo to social media and got her fans and colleagues dropping compliments.

Even if your husband keeps playing hide and seek, who needs him when you have fans who know how to hype you up?

3. Beverly Osu

The pepper celebrities in love thought they distributed was child's play compared to the chaos Beverly Osu caused on her page.

The actress brought fire, in her hot red lingerie set that generously showed off more than netizens bargained for.

Why go after couple's Valentine when you can do it all by yourself?

4. Adunni Ade

A booless Valentine's for Adunni Ade, the actress stood in solidarity with 'single pringles' like her.

Regardless of her situation, Adunni went flaming red on Valentine's Day with her two-piece and shared beautiful photos on social media.

Fans of the actress, relieved, took to her comment section to mark attendance on her 'booless' register.

5. Queen Naomi

Since the Queen left the Ooni's palace, she has been living on her terms and glowing.

Not being in a relationship or marriage didn't stop the mum of one from sharing a gorgeous photo for her fans and followers.

Naomi recreated Cardi B's look in fiery red and got people gasping for air.

6. Destiny Etiko

For Valrntine's Dy, Destiny Etiko didn't lament how single she is or the lack of romance in her life; the actress went straight for looks.

Etiko left the usual and went for an unconventional style with a red jumpsuit and a headpiece that should have earned her a superhero name.

Like others, all the actress's love for Valentine's Day went to her fans.

7. Sophie Alakija

Sophie Alakija's sons were her Valentines, which was all that mattered to the actress.

The mum of two didn't even bother to wear red or pretend to be an agent of romantic love pon her page.

Hugs, cuddles, and a beautiful card was all Sophie got for Valentine's Day.

8. Ka3na

Like Beverly Osu, Ka3na came with all the smoke and heat in her sultry and show-it-all outfit.

The BBNaija star treated her fans to a special Valentine's with different photos offering angles.

Who needs a romantic Valentine when you're the boss lady?

Mercy Aigbe continues to enjoy romantic getaway post-valentine

Even though Valentine's Day ended for many, actress Mercy Aigbe's romantic getaway with her husband in Maldives continued.

While many people were trying to cleanse social media of the love and excess display of love, Mercy Aigbe flooded her page with romance.

The actress shared a video of her enjoying a relaxing moment in the jacuzzi, with her husband Adekaz presumably behind the camera.

